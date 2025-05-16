Singer Aastha Gill Calls Her Cannes 2025 Red Carpet Moment ‘Surreal and Dreamlike’

- Advertisement -

Mumbai– Singer Aastha Gill made her highly anticipated debut at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival on Friday, marking a major milestone in her artistic journey.

On the third day of the prestigious international event, Gill walked the iconic red carpet, describing the experience as both “surreal” and “dreamlike.” Reflecting on the moment, she said, “Walking the red carpet at Cannes was surreal—it felt like a dream woven with years of music, culture, and creativity. I wanted my look to reflect not just who I am as an artist, but also the vibrancy and power of where I come from. I’m taking back a truly beautiful experience.”

The singer also shared striking photos from the glamorous evening on Instagram, where she stunned in an off-shoulder gown paired with a bold statement necklace. In the caption, she wrote, “Made my Cannes Film Festival debut, and today, I know dreams really do come true. #Cannes2025.”

Aastha Gill is known for her high-energy hits like “DJ Wale Babu,” “Kamariya” from Stree, and “Naagin.” She gained prominence in Bollywood with chart-toppers such as “Dhup Chik” from Fugly and “Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai” from Khoobsurat. In addition to film music, she has built a strong presence in the independent music scene with a series of popular singles and collaborations.

Day three of Cannes 2025 saw a vibrant showcase of Indian talent and style. Veteran actor Anupam Kher made a striking red carpet appearance ahead of the screening of his film Tanvi The Great, while Laapataa Ladies star Nitanshi Goel and acclaimed actress Chhaya Kadam turned heads with their confident, stylish looks.

Several other Indian celebrities are expected to make appearances at the 78th edition of the Cannes Film Festival, including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karan Johar, Janhvi Kapoor, Neeraj Ghaywan, Vishal Jethwa, Ishaan Khatter, and Aditi Rao Hydari.

The festival runs from May 13 to May 24, 2025, set against the picturesque backdrop of the French Riviera. (Source: IANS)