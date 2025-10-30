Padma Lakshmi Shares Joy of Annual ‘Pyjama Days’ with Daughter Krishna

- Advertisement -

LOS ANGELES– India-born supermodel, television host, producer, cookbook author, and actor Padma Lakshmi has opened up about a cherished tradition she shares with her 15-year-old daughter Krishna — an annual “pyjama day” devoted entirely to relaxation and bonding.

Speaking to People, Lakshmi described the ritual as a simple yet meaningful way for the two to unwind together. “Basically, we get up (I earlier than her) and we make our bed, and then we get into crisp new pyjamas after brushing our teeth or showering. Then we get back into pyjamas and spend the whole day together,” she said. “She’s on her computer or doing homework, I’m reading. Then, we kind of parallel study and watch a movie.”

The 55-year-old also revealed that she and Krishna often spend their time cooking and enjoying cozy meals at home. “I’ll make broth and throw in some noodles, and poach some vegetables in it. Then we make pots of tea with little sandwiches, and we get it all ready on a tray, and have a picnic on my bed,” Lakshmi shared.

While Krishna has already received offers to enter the modeling industry, her mother hopes she will choose a different creative path. “Obviously people have approached her. And she does want to be an actor, she does want to be a singer, but I’d rather she wind up alone on the cover of a magazine because of accomplishments in those areas, rather than just because she’s a pretty face,” Lakshmi said.

She added that while she’s grateful for what modeling brought her, she would prefer her daughter to focus on her artistic goals. “I don’t knock modeling at all. I wouldn’t have the life I do, or have been able to travel as much as I did as a young person, if I hadn’t modeled. It helped me pay off my college loans. But I’d rather she focus on her craft.”

Reflecting on her own growth, Lakshmi said last year that she feels more comfortable and confident than ever. “I’m more confident now, physically and otherwise. And I would never go back to my 20s, even if it meant I had a body that was more fit and skinny and tight and high in all the right places. You know, I look OK now!” she told The New York Post’s Page Six column. (Source: IANS)