Sid Sriram Says New Song Captures the Transformative Experience of Being Lost in Love

MUMBAI– Musician Sid Sriram says his latest release, Kanne/En Kadhaa, is a deeply personal expression of the emotional and transformative power of love—an experience where clarity fades and raw emotion takes over.

The romantic ballad, released in both Tamil (En Kadhaa) and Telugu (Kanne), is a non-film track that continues Sriram’s exploration of Indian-language music that fuses traditional emotion with contemporary sound. It follows his April release of the devotional single Sivanar, and marks his second release under Warner Music India.

“Kanne/En Kadhaa is a deeply personal piece of music for me,” said Sriram. “It explores the tender, transformative feeling of being completely lost in love—a space where clarity dissolves and all that remains is emotion. I couldn’t be more excited to share this song with the world.”

Composed, produced, and sung by Sriram himself, the song features lyrics co-written with lyricists Vivek (Tamil) and Kittu Vissapragada (Telugu). It dives into the emotional vulnerability that love can bring, offering listeners a heartfelt sonic experience.

Known for his ability to seamlessly blend classical richness with modern musical elements, Sid Sriram has become a prominent voice in both Indian film music and the independent music scene. With chart-topping hits like Srivalli (from Pushpa: The Rise), Kumkumala (Brahmastra), Adiye (Kadal), and Kannaana Kanney (Viswasam), he has garnered hundreds of millions of streams and built a dedicated fanbase around the world.

In 2024, Sriram made history as the first South Indian artist to perform at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, cementing his place as a global music figure.

With Kanne/En Kadhaa, Sid Sriram continues to evolve as an artist while deepening his emotional connection with audiences across languages and cultures. (Source: IANS)