Dhordo wins ‘Best Tourism Village’ award

New Delhi– The Rann Utsav has evolved into a significant catalyst for social and economic-environmental improvement in the rural communities of Dhordo and Kutch. It was started at Dhordo in 2005 and established on the world stage. Today Dhordo has earned a global identity in tourism.

As a result of this recognition, the United Nations agency World Tourism Organisation has been included among the best tourism villages in the world and conferred with the award of ‘Best Tourism Village’.

Dhordo, the White Rann of Kutch, the beacon of tourism in the world being conferred with the Best Tourism Village award has marked another milestone in the pride of Gujarat. Dhordo was the only place being conferred with the award at the ‘Best Tourism Village-2023’ award ceremony organized by the UNWTO at Samarkand, Uzbekistan on October 19.

The award has been conferred by the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) of the United Nations since 2021. The UNWTO promotes the tourism industry and sustainable development globally. The award is given to villages that are at the forefront of rural development, maintenance of landscapes, cultural diversity, local values, and food traditions.

The villages nominated by UNWTO are evaluated by an independent board on the basis of parameters covering nine areas including cultural and natural resources, promotion and conservation of cultural resources, economic sustainability, social stability, environmental sustainability, tourism potential & development, and value chain integration. This award has been received due to the developmental progress made in all these 9 areas under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has expressed his happiness and congratulated Dhordo of Kutch for being honored with the award of the best tourism village. He tweeted, “I am thrilled to see that Dhordo of Kutch is being celebrated for its rich cultural heritage and natural beauty. This honor is not only a tribute to the potential of Indian tourism but also the dedication of the people of Kutch. He expressed that Dhordo will continue to shine and attract visitors from all over the world.

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister shared some photographs of his visits to Dhordo in 2009 and 2015. He also called upon people to use #AmazingDhordo to share memorable pictures of their visits to Dhordo.

In the year 2022-23, more than 3.44 lakh tourists participated in the Rann of Dhordo. As a result, Dhordo has proved to be an important tourist destination in providing employment to the locals. Shri Mulu Bera congratulated the karma yogis of the Tourism Department and expressed confidence that with this award, Dhordo will now attract more and more tourists, thereby boosting employment opportunities.

The Government of Gujarat has worked relentlessly to establish Dhordo as a global tourist destination. The State Government also organizes Rann Utsav here every year which lasts for 4 months. Rann Utsav is a favorite event among tourists from India and abroad, where people from all over the world come to enjoy the natural beauty of Dhordo and its surroundings at a record level since 2005. The Rann Utsav is one of the highest income-generating economic activities of Dhordo.

Located in the Rann of Kutch in the western corner of India, Dhordo is one of the most interesting natural places in the world. The vast salt marsh present in the Thar Desert offers an attractive view to national and international tourists.

It may be recalled that in the year 2017-18, Dhordo of Kutch was also selected for the ‘Most Responsible Tourism Project Initiative’ at the national level. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, preparations for the upcoming Vibrant Summit 2024 are in full swing. This international award given to Gujarat at such a significant time will definitely boost investment and employment in the tourism sector during the upcoming Vibrant Summit. (IANS)