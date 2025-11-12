Dharmendra Discharged from Hospital, Continues Recovery at Home Under Medical Supervision

- Advertisement -

MUMBAI — Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra, who had been on ventilator support at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai, was discharged on Wednesday and has returned home for further treatment, hospital sources confirmed.

An ambulance was seen leaving the actor’s residence shortly after his release from the hospital, with his son Bobby Deol following the vehicle early in the morning. The Juhu neighborhood, where Dharmendra resides, was placed under heightened police security as the 89-year-old actor was moved home.

Dharmendra, best known for his legendary roles in films such as Sholay and Chupke Chupke, had been admitted to the hospital on November 10 for medical observation and was later shifted to the intensive care unit.

His wife, Hema Malini, and daughter, Esha Deol, said earlier that the actor was “stable and recovering.” In a statement shared on social media, Esha wrote, “My father is stable & recovering. We request everyone to give our family privacy. Thank you for the prayers for papa’s speedy recovery.”

Hema Malini also took to social media to condemn false rumors of Dharmendra’s death that circulated online while he was hospitalized. “What is happening is unforgivable! How can responsible channels spread false news about a person who is responding to treatment and is recovering?” she wrote. “This is being extremely disrespectful and irresponsible. Please give due respect to the family and its need for privacy.”

On November 11, Sunny Deol’s team had issued an update, confirming that the veteran actor was responding well to treatment. “Sir is recovering and responding to treatment. Let’s all pray for his good health and long life,” the statement read.

Dharmendra, one of Hindi cinema’s most beloved and enduring figures, continues to receive medical care at home under close supervision, with his family requesting privacy as he recovers. (Source: IANS)