Kerala Woman Takes Own Life After Killing Differently-Abled Daughter in Malappuram

MALAPPURAM, Kerala — A 57-year-old woman allegedly killed her differently-abled daughter before ending her own life in a tragic incident that has left the community of Edappal in shock, police said on Wednesday.

The deceased were identified as Anithakumari, 57, of Kandhanakam, and her 27-year-old daughter, Anjana, who had been undergoing long-term treatment for cerebral palsy.

According to police, Anithakumari drowned her daughter in a water drum before hanging herself from a tree near their home. Officers responding to the scene found Anjana’s body laid out on a cot and covered with a sheet, while her mother’s body was discovered outside.

The incident occurred around 8 a.m., shortly after Anithakumari’s son had left for work. Preliminary investigations suggest that she had been battling severe depression following the death of her husband a month ago. The emotional and financial strain of caring for her ailing daughter reportedly pushed her into despair.

Neighbors described Anithakumari as a devoted mother who had been visibly distressed in recent weeks. “She hardly stepped out of the house and seemed deeply disturbed since her husband’s death,” one neighbor said.

Police have registered a case of unnatural death and are conducting a detailed investigation. Forensic experts carried out inquest procedures before transferring the bodies to Edappal Taluk Hospital for post-mortem examination.

Family members told investigators that Anithakumari had been under immense psychological pressure after doctors informed her that her daughter’s chances of recovery were minimal.

Officials urged families facing similar emotional or caregiving stress to seek professional help, noting that untreated depression and financial strain continue to fuel tragic incidents across Kerala.

According to recent data, Kerala’s suicide rate stands at 28.5 per lakh population — more than double the national average of 12.4 — with hanging reported as the most common method. Studies have also shown that most victims come from low-income or unorganized labor backgrounds, highlighting the need for better access to mental health and social support services. (Source: IANS)