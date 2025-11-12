Shilpa Shetty Celebrates 32 Years of ‘Baazigar,’ Recalls Working with Shah Rukh Khan

- Advertisement -

MUMBAI — Actress Shilpa Shetty took a nostalgic trip down memory lane on Wednesday as her debut film Baazigar marked 32 years since its release.

Sharing a heartfelt tribute on Instagram Stories, Shetty posted a montage of memorable scenes from the 1993 hit, featuring her co-stars Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, along with snippets from the iconic song “Kitaben Bahut Si.” The actress captioned the video, “#32YearsofBaazigar & what a ride it’s been!”

Baazigar, directed by Abbas–Mustan, marked Shetty’s screen debut and earned her a Filmfare nomination for Best Supporting Actress. The romantic thriller, which also starred Dalip Tahil and Raakhee, was loosely based on the 1991 film A Kiss Before Dying, itself adapted from Ira Levin’s 1953 novel. The film became the fourth-highest-grossing Hindi movie of 1993 and solidified Shah Rukh Khan’s image as a versatile leading man unafraid to play darker roles.

The story follows a young man, portrayed by Khan, who embarks on a vengeful mission after the downfall of his family. One of the film’s most memorable moments featured Shilpa’s character being pushed off a building by Khan’s — a scene that remains etched in Bollywood history.

Recalling that sequence at a film festival, Shetty shared that the stunt was physically demanding. “Akbar Bhai was the action director for the film, and we shot that scene nearly five times. I had a scar on my hip for nearly 8–10 years of my life because I was asked to wear a harness,” she said.

“Back in those times, we didn’t have any VFX, so I had to act authentically to show what I was feeling. The building was moving, and the makers wanted the scene to look perfect,” she added, joking, “I have died nearly 15 times.”

Released on November 12, 1993, Baazigar remains one of Bollywood’s most iconic thrillers, remembered for its gripping plot, chart-topping music, and the career-defining performances of Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Shilpa Shetty. (Source: IANS)