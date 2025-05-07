Dhanashree Verma Calls Working with Rajkummar Rao in ‘Ting Ling Sajna’ the “Icing on the Cake”

- Advertisement -

MUMBAI– Choreographer and dancer Dhanashree Verma is all set to make a splash with her latest appearance in the upbeat bachelor party song “Ting Ling Sajna,” featured in the upcoming film Bhool Chuk Maaf. Sharing screen space with National Award-winning actor Rajkummar Rao, Dhanashree described the experience as the “icing on the cake.”

“Getting to share the screen with Rajkummar Rao was truly the icing on the cake,” she said. “He brought such warmth, ease, and spontaneity to the set—it made the entire experience feel joyful and real.”

The high-energy track is set during a glittering bachelor party scene for Rajkummar’s character Ranjan Tiwari, and features Dhanashree in a bold red outfit, commanding attention with her performance.

Reflecting on the song, Dhanashree said, “Dance has always been deeply personal for me. It’s never been just about the spectacle—it’s about connecting to every beat and movement with intention and honesty. ‘Ting Ling Sajna’ lit something up in me the moment I heard it. The rhythm, the lyrics, the energy—it was electric. I didn’t want to just perform it; I wanted to live it.”

Produced by Dinesh Vijan under the Maddock Films banner and directed by Karan Sharma, Bhool Chuk Maaf features music by Tanishk Bagchi, lyrics by Irshad Kamil, and vocals by Tanishk and Madhubanti Bagchi.

The film follows the story of Ranjan, a small-town romantic from Banaras who lands a government job to win over his love, Titli. But after breaking a vow made to Lord Shiva, he finds himself caught in a humorous and mystical journey toward redemption.

Bhool Chuk Maaf is set to hit theaters on May 9. (Source: IANS)