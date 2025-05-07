Chef Vikas Khanna Honors India’s Diversity with Tribute to Transgender Community and Koovagam Festival

- Advertisement -

MUMBAI– Celebrity chef and humanitarian Vikas Khanna has paid a moving tribute to India’s cultural and spiritual diversity, celebrating the country’s transgender community and the revered Koovagam Festival through a special event at his restaurant, Bungalow.

In a heartfelt post shared on social media, Khanna announced that on May 8, Bungalow will commemorate the conclusion of the 18-day Koovagam Festival—one of the world’s oldest and most sacred gatherings of the transgender community, held annually in Koovagam, Tamil Nadu.

“To mark the occasion, we’ll adorn our space with a vibrant rangoli of marigold, roses, and vermillion, and serve specially crafted petit fours inspired by Panchamritam—a sacred blend of milk, curd, ghee, honey, and banana, traditionally shared as prasadam,” he wrote. “In ritual, in color, in sweetness—we honor the spirit of Koovagam.”

Khanna also shared a series of photos he personally captured during his visits to the festival, noting that they are part of his book UTSAV, which he has dedicated to the transgender community of India. “During my three visits to this festival, I truly realized the power of India’s diversity,” he wrote.

Rooted in the Mahabharata, the Koovagam Festival centers around the story of Aravan, a warrior who married Lord Krishna in his divine form as Mohini before offering himself in sacrifice. The festival is a vibrant celebration of identity, devotion, and acceptance, culminating in symbolic weddings at the Koothandavar Temple, where transgender women—known as Aravanis—marry the deity in a deeply spiritual ritual.

Through his tribute, Khanna not only highlights a rich and often underrepresented aspect of Indian culture but also reaffirms his longstanding support for inclusivity and social justice. His initiative reflects the growing recognition of India’s transgender community and their rightful place in the country’s cultural and spiritual narrative. (Source: IANS)