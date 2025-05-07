Adnan Sami Applauds Operation Sindoor, Slams Pakistani Army for ‘Destroying’ the Country

- Advertisement -

MUMBAI– Indian singer Adnan Sami, who was born in Pakistan and became an Indian citizen in 2016, has publicly praised India’s Operation Sindoor, the military’s precision strike targeting nine terrorist sites across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

“Jai Hind!! #OperationSindoor,” Sami posted on X (formerly Twitter), voicing his support for the Indian armed forces’ operation, which came two weeks after the April 22 terror attack in Baisaran, Pahalgam, that killed 26 civilians. The attackers are believed to have ties to Pakistan-based terror groups.

In the early hours of Wednesday, the Indian Air Force launched coordinated strikes without crossing into Pakistani airspace. The attacks, which began around 1:44 a.m., reportedly caught Pakistan’s military off guard. The operation specifically targeted terror infrastructure in Muridke near Lahore, Bahawalpur, Kotli, and Muzaffarabad—areas known to harbor terrorist training camps and command centers.

Sami’s endorsement of the operation follows his recent comments criticizing Pakistan’s military. In a post shared on May 4, he described an encounter with young Pakistani nationals in Baku, Azerbaijan, who expressed frustration with their homeland.

“Met some very sweet Pakistani boys while walking on the beautiful streets of Baku,” he wrote. “They said, ‘Sir, you are very lucky… You left Pakistan in good time. We also want to change our citizenship… WE HATE OUR ARMY… They have destroyed our country!!’ I replied, ‘I knew this long ago!’”

The Indian government confirmed that the targets included facilities linked to Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), including its headquarters in Muridke and Bahawalpur, where top leaders like Masood Azhar were once believed to be hiding. Explosions were reported in Muzaffarabad, causing a citywide power outage, while similar strikes were reported in Kotli—both hubs for terrorist training and launch operations.

According to the Press Information Bureau, Operation Sindoor struck nine high-value sites used by terrorist groups to orchestrate attacks against India, with the goal of dismantling the infrastructure that supports cross-border terrorism.

Adnan Sami’s statements add to the growing chorus of voices within India and abroad applauding the country’s measured but firm response to terrorism, while drawing further attention to growing dissent within Pakistan over its military’s role in the nation’s ongoing instability. (Source: IANS)