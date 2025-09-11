Democrats Criticize Trump’s India Policy as Trade Talks Resume

- Advertisement -

WASHINGTON– Democratic lawmakers are voicing sharp criticism of President Donald Trump’s approach to India, warning that his policies risk undermining decades of progress in the U.S.–India strategic partnership just as trade negotiations between the two countries resume.

Rep. Sydney Kamlager-Dove, the ranking member of the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on South and Central Asia, delivered a pointed rebuke on the House floor Wednesday, accusing Trump of a “reckless foreign policy style” that has eroded ties with New Delhi.

“I am sounding the alarm about the deterioration of our strategic partnership with India at the hands of Donald Trump,” Kamlager-Dove said. “This partnership is too important to be sacrificed by Trump’s ego and Republican complicity. Trump must reverse course, make a deal, and fix the damage that he has caused.”

Her remarks followed Trump’s announcement a day earlier on Truth Social that trade talks with India were back on track. Trump described Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a “very good friend” and said he looked forward to speaking with him in the coming weeks.

Modi responded on X, emphasizing that India and the United States are “close friends and natural partners.” He expressed confidence that negotiations would “unlock the limitless potential of the India–U.S. partnership.”

The renewed dialogue comes amid growing Democratic frustration over what they see as Trump’s mishandling of the relationship. On Tuesday, Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, the ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, told the Council on Foreign Relations that recent tensions with India were “unfortunate.”

“It’s unfortunate, in my mind, that after years of trying to build this relationship with India and with Prime Minister Modi, that it’s been undone in just months,” Shaheen said.

With trade talks resuming, Democrats are pressing Trump to repair the damage and deliver tangible progress, underscoring the bipartisan importance of maintaining strong ties with India. (Source: IANS)