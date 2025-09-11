Sachin Tendulkar Denies Speculation About BCCI Presidency

- Advertisement -

NEW DELHI– Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar has dismissed speculation linking him to the presidency of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), with his management team issuing a statement firmly rejecting the rumors.

“It has come to our attention that certain reports and rumours have been circulating regarding Mr. Sachin Tendulkar being considered, or nominated, for the position of President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). We wish to categorically state that no such development has taken place. We urge all concerned to refrain from giving credence to unfounded speculations,” SRT Sports Management Pvt. Ltd. said Thursday.

The clarification comes ahead of the BCCI’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) on September 28, where elections will be held for key posts, including president and IPL chairman. The presidency has been vacant since Roger Binny stepped down earlier this month after reaching the board’s mandatory retirement age of 70.

Arun Dhumal, the IPL chairman, may also be required to step aside due to a mandatory cooling-off period after serving six straight years in administration. Despite these shifts, most top officials are expected to retain their positions, including secretary Devajit Saikia, joint secretary Rohan Gauns Desai, and treasurer Prabhtej Bhatia.

Binny, who became BCCI president in October 2022, was widely expected to serve until the AGM. His sudden departure fueled speculation about potential successors, with Tendulkar’s name surfacing among rumored candidates. The batting legend’s team has now made clear that he is not in the running. (Source: IANS)