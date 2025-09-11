India Warns Citizens Against Joining Russian Army Amid Ukraine War Reports

- Advertisement -

NEW DELHI– India has issued a strong advisory urging its nationals not to enlist in the Russian military, following reports that several Indians who traveled to Moscow were being forced into frontline combat roles in Ukraine.

“We have seen reports about Indian nationals having been recruited recently into the Russian army,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said Thursday. “The government has on several occasions over the past year underlined the risks and dangers inherent in this course of action and cautioned Indian citizens accordingly.”

The MEA confirmed that the matter has been raised with Russian officials both in New Delhi and in Moscow, pressing for an end to the practice and the release of affected Indian nationals. “We are also in touch with the families of the affected Indian citizens,” the ministry added.

The advisory came after a newspaper report detailed the ordeal of two Indian men currently in the Donetsk region. The men claimed they were lured to Russia with promises of construction jobs but were instead sent to fight on the frontlines. Speaking from the town of Selydove, which Russian forces captured in November 2024, they alleged that at least 13 other Indians were trapped in similar conditions.

According to the report, the two men had traveled to Russia within the past six months on student or visitor visas. They accused an agent of deceiving them with false job offers before sending them into the war zone.

Reiterating its warning, the MEA urged Indians to steer clear of such offers. “We once again strongly urge all Indian nationals to stay away from any offers to join the Russian army as this is a course fraught with danger,” the ministry said. (Source: IANS)