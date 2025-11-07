Bollywood Roundup: Rashmika Mandanna, Kajol, Sidharth Malhotra, and more…

- Advertisement -

Rashmika Mandanna Shares Message of Self-Love as The Girlfriend Releases

Mumbai– Actress Rashmika Mandanna marked the release of her new film The Girlfriend on Friday with a heartfelt message to young women learning to grow into themselves, and to the men who support them.

In a post shared on social media, Rashmika wrote: “A love letter to all the girlies growing into the woman they love. To every girl who was told ‘what do you know’… and yet grew into a woman who knows what she wants. You’ve come a long way.”

She also acknowledged men who support women as equals, adding that their presence “gave her the courage to find her voice.”

Rashmika said the film is dedicated to “the love that liberates, not limits,” and to the courage it takes to choose oneself. She expressed hope that the film will remind audiences to reconnect with their own self-worth.

“I’ve poured my heart, my sensibilities, and my vulnerabilities into this journey,” she wrote. “If it makes you fall in love with yourself again, my purpose is fulfilled.”

The Girlfriend, directed by Rahul Ravindran, co-stars Dheekshith Shetty and is now playing in theaters.

Kajol Mourns Zarine Katrak’s Passing, Calls It a Heart-Wrenching Loss

Mumbai– Actress Kajol has expressed grief over the death of Zarine Katrak, the mother of Sussanne Khan and actor Zayed Khan, calling it a “heart-wrenching loss” in a message shared on social media.

Posting a photo of Katrak, Kajol wrote that she was “shocked and saddened,” offering condolences to the family.

Dr. Madhu Chopra, mother of Priyanka Chopra, also remembered Katrak as a close friend, noting she will be “deeply missed.”

Zarine Katrak, the wife of actor Sanjay Khan, passed away at the age of 81 following age-related health issues. She is survived by Sanjay Khan and their children Sussanne Khan, Farah Ali Khan, and Zayed Khan.

Katrak appeared in films such as Tere Ghar Ke Saamne and Ek Phool Do Mali before stepping back from acting. She and Sanjay Khan married in 1966 after first meeting at a bus stop.

Sidharth Malhotra Congratulates Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal on Becoming Parents

Mumbai– Sidharth Malhotra has congratulated Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal on the birth of their baby boy, welcoming the couple into what he cheerfully called the “parenthood club.”

The actor reshared the couple’s announcement post on Instagram and wrote, “Congratulations @vickykaushal09 & @katrinakaif. Welcome to the parenthood club,” adding heart emojis.

Kiara Advani also celebrated the news, sending her love to the new parents. She wrote, “Heartiest congratulations mama and papa! #Classof2025.”

Sidharth and Katrina previously starred together in the 2016 romantic drama Baar Baar Dekho, while Kiara and Vicky appeared together in Govinda Naam Mera and were part of Lust Stories in separate segments.

Katrina and Vicky announced the birth of their son on November 7 through a shared message on social media, writing, “Our bundle of joy has arrived… we welcome our baby boy… Blessed. Om.”

Tisca Chopra’s Directorial Debut Saali Mohabbat to Release on ZEE5

Mumbai– Actress Tisca Chopra’s first feature as a director, Saali Mohabbat, starring Radhika Apte, will release digitally later this year after screening at IFFI Goa and the Chicago South Asian Film Festival.

Chopra said the film examines the tension beneath relationships and how love can shift into betrayal and identity struggles. “This film explores those fragile boundaries — of trust, betrayal, and identity — but through a deeply female perspective,” she said.

The thriller follows Smita, a small-town housewife whose seemingly normal life begins to unravel, leading into a story of infidelity and moral complexity. The cast includes Divyendu Sharma, Anurag Kashyap, Anshumaan Pushkar, Sauraseni Maitra, and Sharat Saxena.

The film is produced by Jio Studios and Manish Malhotra’s Stage5 Production, marking Malhotra’s digital debut as a producer. He said the project was built with care at every stage to preserve its emotional honesty.

Saali Mohabbat will stream on ZEE5, reuniting Apte with the platform after Mrs. Undercover.

Poonam Dhillon Pays Tribute to Sulakshana Pandit, Says She Deserved More Recognition

Mumbai– Veteran actress Poonam Dhillon has expressed grief over the passing of Sulakshana Pandit, calling her a talented performer who faced many hardships and was worthy of far greater fame.

Speaking at the funeral in Mumbai on Friday, Dhillon said, “She was a fine actress and a wonderful singer. She went through a lot in life. She deserved much more credit and recognition.” She added that Pandit’s family, including her siblings Vijayta Pandit and music composer duo Jatin-Lalit, cared for her deeply through her struggles. “I just pray she is at peace,” Dhillon said.

Sulakshana Pandit, known for both her acting and playback singing in the 1970s and early 1980s, had been ill for a long time and passed away at a Mumbai hospital. She rose to fame with songs like “Saat Samandar Paar Se” and won a Filmfare Award for “Tu Hi Sagar Tu Hi Kinara.” As an actress, she appeared in films such as Hera Pheri, Apnapan, Waqt Ki Deewar, and Khandaan.

She worked with actors including Rajesh Khanna, Jeetendra, Vinod Khanna, Shashi Kapoor, and Shatrughan Sinha. Her final playback performance was in Khamoshi: The Musical in 1996, composed by her brothers Jatin and Lalit. (Source: IANS)