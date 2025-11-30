ChrysCapital Raises Record $2.2 Billion Fund, Betting Big on India’s Growth

- Advertisement -

Mumbai— ChrysCapital has set a new benchmark in India’s private equity sector, raising a record $2.2 billion for its latest fund, the largest-ever corpus by an India-focused firm. The fund, more than 60% larger than its previous $1.35 billion vehicle, underscores strong investor confidence in India’s economic growth despite global fundraising challenges.

The firm plans to deploy the new capital over the next three to four years across sectors such as healthcare, financial services, consumer businesses, and enterprise technology, areas poised for long-term growth.

The fundraising milestone comes as India’s private equity and venture capital market is booming. Investments reached $26 billion in the first nine months of 2025 — the highest in three years — with $5.7 billion invested in 301 deals during the July–September quarter alone.

ChrysCapital attracted 30 new global investors from Japan, the Middle East, Europe, and the US. For the first time, around 15% of the fund came from Indian institutional investors and family offices, highlighting growing local interest in private market opportunities.

Founded in 1999, ChrysCapital has raised $8.5 billion across 10 funds, invested $5.5 billion in 110 companies, and delivered $7.8 billion in returns from 80 exits, averaging 3x ROI. Its portfolio includes well-known firms such as Lenskart, Dream11, FirstCry, and the National Stock Exchange.

The new fund aims to make 15–16 investments of $75–200 million each, with a preference for majority stakes in resilient sectors like pharmaceuticals and manufacturing. Investments are expected to support expansion, innovation, and job creation, particularly in healthcare and fintech.

The increased participation of Indian investors also reflects a maturing domestic financial ecosystem, reducing dependence on foreign capital amid global uncertainties. At the same time, challenges such as geopolitical tensions, high interest rates, and inflation could influence deal-making and valuations.

Despite these hurdles, ChrysCapital’s record fundraise signals strong global and domestic faith in India’s growth story, leveraging rising consumption, digital adoption, and policy reforms to fuel the country’s next phase of economic expansion. (Source: IANS)