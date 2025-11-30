Aamir Khan Says Comparing Films by Box Office Numbers Is ‘Unfortunate’

- Advertisement -

Mumbai— Bollywood star Aamir Khan expressed concern over the growing trend of judging films solely by box office performance, calling it “unfortunate” during his appearance at the 56th International Film Festival of India.

The actor, known as Mr. Perfectionist, advocated for transparency in box office reporting, pointing out that in the United States, film earnings are openly accessible to the public. “Really, this should be transparent. What are we hiding? We know how many screens the film is released in… all we need are the numbers,” he said, referring to systems like the U.S. “rent rack” that track collections.

Reflecting on the shift in audience perception, Aamir noted that box office numbers have become a primary metric for evaluating films, a trend he finds regrettable. “Earlier, we never did that. We would compare films based on how much we liked it. But now people are comparing films based on the numbers,” he said.

He emphasized that in the end, what stays with the audience is a good film, irrespective of its commercial performance.

During the conversation, Aamir also shared a personal anecdote about taking his younger son, Azad, to meet veteran actor Dharmendra. The actor recounted growing close to Dharmendra over the past year and meeting him multiple times, deciding it was important for Azad to connect with the legendary actor whose work he hadn’t experienced firsthand. (Source: IANS)