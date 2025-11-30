PM Modi Highlights Bhutan Visit, Praises Reverence for Sacred Buddha Relics

- Advertisement -

New Delhi— Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday reflected on his recent visit to Bhutan, emphasizing the warmth and gratitude shown by the Bhutanese people for India’s gesture of sending sacred Buddha relics. Speaking on the 128th episode of his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’, he described the experience as a moment of personal pride and joy.

“A few weeks ago, I visited Bhutan. Such trips provide opportunities for different types of interactions and discussions. During this trip, I met the King of Bhutan, the current King’s father, the Prime Minister, and others. In the course of the tour, I heard everyone mention one thing; everyone was expressing gratitude to the Indians for sending Buddhist relics there… the sacred relics of Bhagwan Buddha. Whenever I heard that, my heart swelled with pride,” PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister visited Bhutan from November 11 to 12, joining King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuk in seeking blessings from the holy relics amid a ceremonial welcome by monks at Tashichhodzong in Thimphu. The relics were sent as a special gesture from India to commemorate the Fourth King of Bhutan’s 70th birth anniversary and the Global Peace Prayer Festival organised by the Royal Government of Bhutan.

Highlighting the shared Buddhist heritage between India and Bhutan, PM Modi noted that many Bhutanese pilgrims frequently visit Buddhist sites in India, including Bodh Gaya, Rajgir, Nalanda, Sikkim, Udayagiri, and Sarnath.

The Prime Minister also mentioned similar enthusiasm for the sacred relics in other countries. “Just last month, these sacred relics were taken from the National Museum to Kalmykia, Russia, where a large number of people, even from remote areas, came to see them. The relics have also been taken to Mongolia, Vietnam, and Thailand. Huge enthusiasm has been witnessed everywhere. Even the King of Thailand visited to have Darshan,” he said.

“It is heartwarming to see such a deep connection to the sacred relics of Bhagwan Buddha across the world. It gives one joy to hear how such initiatives become a medium to connect people across the world,” PM Modi added.

The visit underscores India’s soft diplomacy efforts in the region, using shared spiritual and cultural heritage to strengthen bilateral ties with Bhutan and other Buddhist-majority nations. (Source: IANS)