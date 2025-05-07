Kamal Haasan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Dhanush and Others Applaud ‘Operation Sindoor,’ Stand in Solidarity with Armed Forces

- Advertisement -

MUMBAI– The Indian film fraternity has united in support of the armed forces following Operation Sindoor, a series of precision strikes launched by India targeting key terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). From industry veterans to younger stars, actors have expressed pride and solidarity over the bold military response to the recent Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives.

Ayushmann Khurrana, known for his socially conscious roles, took to Instagram to share a powerful message: “Terrorism has no place in this world,” accompanied by the Indian tricolor and a bold graphic that read “Operation Sindoor.”

Veteran actor Kamal Haasan also voiced his support, stating, “A proud India stands united with its armed forces. This is the resolute response of a strong nation that will not be divided by cowardly acts of terror. I applaud the decisive and strategic military action taken by the Government of India. Jai Hind.”

On X, actor Dhanush echoed the national sentiment: “Our country stands united against terror. Proud of our armed forces. Jai Hind.”

Ajay Devgn thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the military for their decisive action. “Saluting our Honourable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi and our Indian forces. India stands tall and strong. Jai Hind!” he posted.

Actor Suniel Shetty was equally resolute, sharing a brief but powerful message: “Terror has no place. Zero Tolerance. Total Justice. #OperationSindoor.”

Vivek Oberoi delivered a heartfelt tribute, writing, “Terror shall not prevail. India’s spirit and power shall keep rising to reclaim the light and ensure such darkness never again stains our sacred soil. The world must stand united against the evil of terror. Let’s not fall prey to propaganda that tries to divide us—this is not a war against any religion or nation, it’s a war against terror.”

He added, “Operation Sindoor is revenge for the tears of India’s widows and a stern warning to terrorists that their evil will no longer go unpunished.”

The Indian military launched Operation Sindoor early Wednesday, targeting nine high-value terror hubs, including those in Muridke, Bahawalpur, Kotli, and Muzaffarabad—areas long known as operational centers for extremist groups such as Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed.

The film industry’s vocal support reflects the widespread national sentiment and underscores the unity felt across the country in the wake of the Pahalgam tragedy. (Source: IANS)