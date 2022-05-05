Celebrities come together to raise funds for a 10-acre food forest

- Advertisement -

New Delhi– This World Environment Day on June 5, India’s leading personalities are coming together in a novel way to raise funds for a 10-acre food forest and build awareness about how we can foster sustainable practices in our daily lives.

The ‘Sustainable Squad’ will feature some of the most recognised names in the country across sports and entertainment, including Yuvraj Singh, Mrunal Thakur, Shanaya Kapoor, Sania Mirza, Janhvi Kapoor and more.

Featured celebrity charity closet sales will be hosted online by Dolce Vee, so fans can connect with their favourite stars while contributing to a cause and also be introduced to pre-loved shopping, which is one of the biggest ways in which people can incorporate sustainability into their daily lives. A #GreenUpIndia crowdfunding campaign with ‘Give India’ will connect with the broader community to raise funds for the cause.

Exclusive content on the dedicated Instagram handle @TheGreenRising from the Sustainable Squad will bring people together and start important and engaging conversations about how we can protect our planet. More digital and on-ground activations are in the pipeline — stay tuned!

Talking about the initiative, Richa Sajdeh, Head of social impact at Cornerstone Sport, said, “We at Cornerstone are always looking for ways to make a larger social impact, and so is our talent. We believe in a greener future and we are grateful for the collective efforts shown by our athletes and celebrities for “The Green Rising”. Through this initiative we hope to be closer to a sustainable tomorrow.”

Established in 2008, Cornerstone Sport is among India’s leading talent management agencies representing talent across sports and entertainment. Recognising the need to bring real change to create a large-scale impact on the environment, Cornerstone Sport conceptualised ‘The Green Rising’ initiative for World Environment Day. By roping in celebrities and influencers from different sectors, people across the country will be delivered the message to influence change for the greener good. (IANS)