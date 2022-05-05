Bollywood Roundup: Tejasswi Prakash, Tiger Shroff, Madhuri Dixit, and more…

- Advertisement -

‘Lock Upp’: Tejasswi Prakash joins Karan Kundrra as ‘warden’ with special power

Mumbai– ‘Bigg Boss 15’ fame Tejasswi Prakash has finally entered the reality show ‘Lock Upp’ and her entry definitely has spiced up the content on the show.

As the show is approaching the finale, the makers have tried to gain more attention by bringing the romantic element between her and Karan Kundrra.

Tejaswwi entered as the warden with a special power ‘Queen Card’. She shares: “Lock Upp is winning hearts and has set the social media ablaze from day one. I am ecstatic to enter the show as the power-packed warden.”

The actress further shares her excitement, saying: “The love I share with my fans and the show drew me here in this badass jail, and I can’t wait to bring new twists and turns with the controversial kaidis and Karan.”

‘Lock Upp’ streams on ALTBalaji and MX Player.

Tiger Shroff to give 4-5 months for ‘Rambo’ prep, action sequences

Mumbai– Action star Tiger Shroff, who was most recently seen in ‘Heropanti 2’, will invest four to five months to prepare for ‘Rambo’, for which he will start shooting by the end of 2022.

As per a media report, Rohit Dhawan, the director will start working on the film after he wraps up ‘Shehzada’ with Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon.

Both Rohit and Tiger will work concurrently on the prep. While Tiger will train for the action sequences, Rohit will work on the pre-production of the film which entails locking the supporting cast and finalising the shoot locations.

Producer Siddharth Anand, who directed Tiger Shroff and Hrithik Roshan in the 2019 action film ‘War’, doesn’t want to leave any stone unturned for this project and that’s the reason he is going all out in terms of preparations.

Meanwhile, Tiger also has Vikas Bahl’s ‘Ganapath’, Ali Abbas Zafar’s ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ in the pipeline.

Madhuri Dixit joins Raja Kumari’s upcoming anthem ‘Made In India’

Mumbai– Twinkle toes Madhuri Dixit has teamed up with Indo-American rapper, songwriter and singer Raja Kumari as she pays tribute to her Indian heritage with her latest song 'Made In India' created in collaboration with Metro Shoes. Madhuri says, "Having lived in the USA for a few years, I completely resonate with the sentiments with which Raja Kumari created Made In India. It is an anthem for every Indian born in and outside of the country. It is truly exciting to have united with such a feisty artist for a song that envelopes the spirit of India." The upcoming song stars both Raja Kumari and Madhuri in super glamourous looks that accentuate the narrative of aesthetics curated by homegrown labels. Sung and written by Raja Kumari as an interpolation of Alisha Chinai's 'Made in India', the upcoming anthem is a homage to the original song that inspired her as a child. Through the song, the hip hop artiste claims her Indian heritage with pride and encourages Indians worldwide to do the same. Raja Kumari adds, "Madhuri is the ultimate queen of expression and a dance icon. I've admired her inspiring work and it feels surreal that we've collaborated for my dream project 'Made In India'. "She's one of the few Bollywood celebrities who owns her Indianness no matter where she goes. Our song also features young girls in different cultural attires. I believe we can show a more complete view of the Indian women of the new India. I'm excited that Madhuri powered this vision." 'Made In India' will drop on May 6. The song is part of an EP that will be announced soon. Shreya Dhanwanthary wraps up 'Adbhut' alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui Mumbai– Actress Shreya Dhanwanthary, who is known for her work in Hansal Mehta's 'Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story', has now wrapped up the shoot of her upcoming film 'Adbhut' in which she stars alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Sharing her thoughts on wrapping up the schedule of Adbhut, Shreya, who has been juggling multiple projects, said, "It has been an exciting, enriching and humbling creative process that has allowed me to explore a completely different side of me! Working with the immensely talented Sabbir Khan and my wonderful co-stars Nawaz, Rohan & Diana has been amazing." Adding further, she lauded veteran cinematographers Binod Pradhan & Promod Pradhan, "Plus, we have Binod Pradhan & Promod Pradhan who are legends! Working with the whole supremely brilliant team has been extremely fun and an overwhelming experience. The film wrapped but the memories I have of this project will always occupy a special place in my heart. Adbhut will always be one of my most special projects." In addition, Shreya also has R Balki's 'Chup' and 'Mumbai Diaries Season 2' in her kitty. While 'Chup' is in post-production, the actress is currently prepping up for her part in the second instalment of 'Mumbai Diaries', the first part of which saw her playing a journalist much like her breakout success of 'Scam 1992' where she played the role of journalist Sucheta Dalal, who unearthed the scam and brought the story to the world. (IANS)