‘Costao’: Nawazuddin Siddiqui to Lead ZEE5’s Gripping New Crime Drama

Mumbai — ZEE5 has unveiled its latest original, Costao, with acclaimed actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui headlining the project.

Directed by Sejal Shah, Costao is a high-octane crime thriller inspired by the real-life exploits of Costao Fernandes, a fearless customs officer from Goa. Set in the 1990s, the story follows Fernandes’ daring solo mission that thwarted one of the largest gold smuggling operations into India.

Presented by Bhanushali Studios Limited in collaboration with Bombay Fables Motion Pictures, the film delves deep into themes of integrity, courage, and personal sacrifice. With pulse-pounding action, emotionally layered storytelling, and a complex protagonist, Costao promises to be a compelling portrait of a man who risked everything to uphold the law — raising the haunting question: What does it truly cost to stand your ground?

ZEE5 announced the film on social media with the tagline:

“A hero with no cape – just a white uniform, unshakable courage, and the will to stand for what is right. This is #Costao‘s extraordinary story. Coming soon on #ZEE5.”

Produced by Vinod Bhanushali alongside Kamlesh Bhanushali, Bhavesh Mandalia, Sejal Shah, Shyam Sunder, and Faizuddin Siddiqui, the film also stars Priya Bapat in a pivotal role.

Meanwhile, Nawazuddin Siddiqui is gearing up for multiple projects, including Raat Akeli Hai 2 — the sequel to the 2020 noir thriller — reuniting him with director Honey Trehan and co-star Chitrangda Singh.

He is also set to appear in the Indian adaptation of the acclaimed American medical drama House, slated for release on JioHotstar. (Source: IANS)