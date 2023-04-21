Celebrate Eid ul-Fitr with a luxurious meal

- Advertisement -

BY N. LOTHUNGBENI HUMTSOE

New Delhi– Enjoy the spirit of the holy month of Ramadan with an array of traditional Iftar delicacies from the kitchens of your favourit restaurants. Share the joy of the season with your loved ones over a sumptuous Eid dinner in the serene settings of lawns, and savor rich aromatic delicacies that will leave you wanting for more.

Courtyard by Marriott Bengaluru Hebbal to host a delightful Eid Brunch

As we near the end of the holy month of Ramadan, Courtyard by Marriott Hebbal is delighted to host a festive Eid ul-Fitr brunch this Sunday, at the Hebbal Cafe. Eid ul-Fitr is a momentous occasion that brings together loved ones and signifies the end of a month-long period of fasting for Muslims. To honor this joyous occasion, The Hebbal Cafe has curated a special Eid brunch featuring a delectable spread of multi-cuisine dishes that are sure to delight your taste buds. With an array of flavorful delicacies such as Seekh Kebab, Kalmi Kebab, Murgh Mussalam, Zarda Pulao, Mutton Korma, Nihari with Shermal Naan, Haleem, Kaleji Keema, Sheer Kurma, and Saffron Rose Phirni, the exclusive brunch promises to take your taste buds on an unforgettable culinary journey.

*What: Eid Special Brunch

*Where: The Hebbal Cafe, Courtyard by Marriott Bengaluru Hebbal

*When: 23 rd April 2023

*Time: 12: 30 pm to 3: 30 pm

*Price: Adults Rs. 1899 plus tax, kids between 5-12 years, Rs. 949 plus tax

*To reserve your table and experience the true essence of Eid, call or WhatsApp us at 9606482968

Savor the flavours of authentic Indian and Middle Eastern Cuisine at The Den Bengaluru

The Den Bengaluru invites patrons to celebrate the joyous occasion of Eid ul- Fitr with a spectacular menu at The Creek. This grand event promises to be a feast for the senses featuring an extensive range of authentic dishes, from succulent Kebabs and Biryanis to delectable curries and traditional desserts.

To add to the festive spirit, the hotel will offer a refreshing Rose Sharbat drink as a welcome drink to guests. The expert team of chefs has curated mouth-watering delicacies that showcase the best of Indian and Middle Eastern cuisine, served in a luxurious setting with stunning views.

The hotel promises to deliver a cherished Eid celebration that combines luxury, tradition, and the finest culinary delights.

*What: Eid Brunch

*Where: The Creek, The Den Bengaluru

*When: April 22, 2023

*Time: 12:30 pm to 15:00 pm

*Price: Rs. 1699++

*For reservation please call, 8071117272

Celebration of Eid ul-Fitr with a grand dinner buffet at Courtyard by Marriott Mahabaleshwar

The hotel is set to commemorate this holy month of Ramadan with the best of exquisite dishes for a lavish Eid-themed dinner buffet for its guests on April 22, 2023. A decadent spread of traditional and contemporary dishes prepared by the hotel’s culinary experts is sure to elevate the celebrations with your loved ones.

The appetising buffet will feature a wide array of vegetarian and non-vegetarian specialties to choose from. Food lovers get to select from signature dishes such as Murgh Musallam, Nihari Gosht, Chicken Dum Biryani, Murgh Badami Shorba, Murgh Kali Mirch Ka Tikka, and many more.

*Venue: Courtyard by Marriott Mahabaleshwar, 19/B Metgutad, Panchgani-*Maharashtra Road, Mahabaleshwar- 412806, Maharashtra

*Date: April 22, 23

*Timing: 7:30pm – 11:00pm

*Price: Rs. 1,999 + taxes per person

*For Reservation call: +91 9699768378

Indulge in the sumptuous flavours of Eid with an exquisite menu at Soma, Grand Hyatt Mumbai

As the holy month of Ramzan comes to a close, Soma, Grand Hyatt Mumbai invites you to celebrate this much loved festival with a delectable Grand feast, a treat to the eyes and to the stomach. Indulge in the delicious Gosht Khichda, Nalli Nihari, Mutton Kheema Pav, Tandoori Quail, and Falooda, among others, carefully curated by the chefs.

*Venue: SOMA, Grand Hyatt Mumbai Hotel & Residences, BKC

*Date: 21st-23rd April 2023

*Time: 7.00PM Onwards

*Menu: Set and Ala carte option

Indulge in a divine Eid Feast at Machan

This divine feast includes Badam Sharbat, Jordanian Dates, Fruit Salad, Chana Chat, Haleem, Mutton Shami Kebab, Chicken Zafrani Tikka, Kurkure Machi, Keema Samosa and Assorted Vegetable Pakoras. For the mains, one can savour the Chicken Korma and Lucknowi Gosht Biryani, served with assorted Indian breads. Conclude the meal with a delicious round or two of KesariPhirni.

For more information and reservations, please call Vicky Singh at+91 88003 52382.

*Dates: April 21-22, 2023

*Price: INR 1950 + Taxes per person

*Location: Machan, Taj West End

Indulge in Ramadan Iftar Dinner at MoMo Cafe by Courtyard by Marriott Outer Ring Road

Courtyard by Marriott Outer Ring Road announces its upcoming Ramadan Iftar Dinner at Momo Cafe. An indulgent feast of traditional and modern delicacies to celebrate the holy month of Ramadan.

The culinary team has curated a diverse menu, including Sarbaat, Thandai Sarbat, Rooh Afza, a cut fruit platter, and 3 types of Khajur (dates) for starters. The salad selection comprises Tabbouleh, Baba ganoush, Hummus, Pitta Bread, Labaneh, and Shirazi Salad. For the main course, guests can enjoy Dolma, Shahjhani Dodhiya Kofta Korma, Mattar Ka Nimuna, Murgh Reshmi Dumpukth, Awadhi Lamb Korma, Dejaj Pilaf, and Mujadara.

The Mahebbar Nawazi Nasta is an exciting feature of the evening, with dishes such as Patti Keema Samosa, Tawa Pitha Kokkur, Dejaj Seekh Kebab, Warqi Paratha, and Vegetable Kibbeh. For dessert, guests can indulge in Assidat-Al-Boubar, Knafeh, Baklava, Sheer Korma, and Khajur Ka Halwa.

Join in with your family and friends at Courtyard by Marriott Outer Ring Road for an evening of community, celebration, and mouth-watering food at Momo Cafe.

*Where: MoMo Cafe at Courtyard by Marriott ORR Bengaluru

*When: Ongoing until 22nd April 2023

*Time: 12:30 PM to 4:00 PM

*Price: Rs. 1999 ++

Celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr at Renaissance Bengaluru Race Course Hotel

Come celebrate the joyous occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr a significant religious festival observed by Muslims worldwide, signifying the conclusion of the month-long Ramadan fast. join us for a delectable dinner and brunch at Lush Renaissance Bengaluru Race Course Hotel! Indulge in a lavish buffet dinner and brunch that features an array of signature dishes such as Nihari with Sheermal Naan, Haleem, Kaleji Keema, Sheer Khurma, and Roohafza Sherbet, and much more.

As you feast on these mouth-watering delicacies, immerse yourself in the festive ambiance with a selection of live music that will appeal to all age groups, from millennials to families. The dinner is open to both in-house guests and visitors, making it the perfect opportunity to bond with loved ones over a scrumptious meal.

So, gather your friends and family and head over to Renaissance Bengaluru Race Course Hotel to celebrate Eid al-Fitr in style. Book your table now and enjoy a sumptuous buffet dinner priced at INR 1999++, inclusive of all taxes. Don’t miss out on this fabulous feast!

That’s not all, you can avail of these authentic yet smorgasbord dishes via Zomato, Dineout, Eazy Diner, Swiggy – Dining option, FB, and Instagram to order so you don’t miss a dish.

*Venue: Lush, Renaissance Bengaluru Race Course Hotel

*When: Iftar Dinner: Friday 21st & Saturday 22nd April | Time: 7 pm-11 pm

*Eid Brunch – Sunday 23rd April | Time: 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM

*Price: Brunch: Rs. 1850++ per person

*Dinner: Rs. 1900++ per person

Special dishes by The Ghost Chef to order for your Eid Al-Fitr feast

The month of Ramadan is about to end, and The Ghost Chef, a delivery kitchen founded by Chef Akhil Multani is a perfect place to order mouth-watering food for your Eid Al-Fitr feast that can be enjoyed with family. Delivering all across Mumbai, this new entity aims to customise customers’ needs and offer a restaurant-style experience in the comfort of their homes.

*Guests can place their orders for Namak via Thrive and Swiggy.

Ambassador Hotel, Mumbai

Eid is a joyous occasion celebrated by Muslims all over the world to mark the end of the month-long fasting period of Ramadan. It’s a time for family, friends, and loved ones to come together and share a delicious meal. Hotel Ambassador, Mumbai is hosting a special Eid menu which includes an array of savory dishes, sweet treats, and refreshing drinks. Here are some of the popular dishes that you can include in your Eid menu:

*Starters: Reshmi Murg Tikka, Murg Malai Kebab, Murg Angara Bedagi, Malai *Keekh Dilbahar, Fish Amritsari

*Biryani Bage Bahar ( Veg)

*Noor Mahal Biryani ( Non Veg)

*Average Cost for two people- INR 2500 plus taxes

*For more information- 98676 98898

Conrad Bengaluru

Iftaar Offerings at the property:

*Three special varieties of dates

*Fresh cut fruits and juices along with a compact hot and cold buffet placed at the lobby brew for Sheri

For evening prayer:

*Dinner buffet preponed from 7 pm to 6 pm ( regular offerings)

*Few Ramadan special appetizers seekh kebab, chapli kebab, tandoori wings, *Fried kebab

*Three special varieties of dates

*Along with chef Qureshi’s special biryani and Haleem

People of Tomorrow, The Dhan Mill, New Delhi

This Eid, relish a truly exceptional vegan Mughlai feast as you celebrate with your friends and family, at People of Tomorrow, Dhan Mill.

The chefs at P.O.T are delighted to have crafted an exclusive plant based Mughlai menu comprising dishes such as Mushroom Galouti, Vegan Kakori kebabs, Jackfruit Nihari, Khamiri Roti, Almond Milk Seviyan and so much more!

At its core the brand has always aimed at promoting a conscious way of living supporting a plant based and sustainable lifestyle. This year in order to celebrate Eid in its most authentic form, the team has prepared its first ever menu celebrating the glorious Mughlai cuisine in its own unique way.

The love and indulgence poured into creating each dish reflects in every bite and patrons have always left feeling pleasantly surprised with the vast array of plant based flavours irrespective of whether they’re vegan or not.

*When: Friday, 21st April 2023

*Where: People of Tomorrow, The Dhan Mill

*Time: 7pm onwards

*Cost: Rs 2500 (per person)

Celebrate Eid with Lil Gamby

As the holy month of Ramadan nears its conclusion and people across the globe are ready to observe Eid-ul-Fitr, We at Lil Gamby are set to add a dash of deliciousness with its delectable offerings!

For meat lovers, one must definitely indulge in the Spicy Lamb Ragu Pizza, a delicious and unique twist on the classic dish. The combination of the flavour of lamb and spicy tomato sauce creates a dish that keeps you wanting more. For someone who prefers chicken over lamb, try this spicy twist on a classic: the American Hot Sauce Chicken Pizza made with hot sauce and cilantro.

For Vegetarians, a must-try must be the Wild Mushroom Chimichurri Pizza, a flavourful and bold choice. If you are someone who likes the classics, there is nothing that screams comfort food like a Classic Margherita Pizza. They also have a Vegan sandwich, the Vegan MLT, which is a mushroom, lettuce, and tomato sandwich.

To complete your meal, Lil Gamby is an array of fries for you to choose whether it’s their French Fries, Truffle Curly or French Fries, and Peri Peri Curly or French Fries. They’ve got everything and everyone covered!

Lastly, end your meal on a sweet note with their Salted Caramel Chocolate Tart or Chocolate Mousse, both extremely delicious and hard to pick just one! (IANS)