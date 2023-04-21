Bollywood Roundup: Kriti Sanon, Sonam Kapoor, Siayami Kher, and more…

- Advertisement -

Kriti Sanon is excited about digging poha, jalebis ahead of Indore visit

Mumbai– Actress Kriti Sanon is all set to jet off to Indore for an event and couldn’t be more excited to travel to the city as she’ll not only get to meet her fans but also relish Indori delicacies.

Kriti said: “I’ve been to Indore to promote my films but this time I am especially going there to meet my Indori fans and interact with them over a fun session. I remember being amazed and impressed with how clean and beautiful the city is. Indore has set a prime example for other cities to follow when it comes to waste management and cleanliness.”

“I also love the energy and the food of the city. Even though I’ll be there for a few hours only I’ll sneak in some time to have the famous Poha, Ratlami Sev, and Jalebis.”

On the work front, Kriti will be next seen in ‘The Crew’ opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu. She also has ‘Adipurush’ slated to release in August, an untitled next opposite Shahid Kapoor which will release in October and ‘Ganapath’ opposite Tiger Shroff, up for release in the same month.

‘I find saris most comfortable to wear in Indian heat,’ says Sonam Kapoor

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor, who was seen at IPL match along with Apple CEO Tim Cook, said why she chose to wear a saree to the match – because it is comfortable.

Sonam along with her husband Anand Ahuja and Tim Cook went to see the match between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders on Thursday. The fashion diva wore a “simple linen saree” and added an extra oomph with “vinatge jewels”.

She captioned the image: “In a simple linen sari with vintage jewels. I find saris the most comfortable to wear in the indian heat. Thank you @anavila_m for making some of the chicest and most beautiful saris that scream simplicity.”

Besides, Sonam is currently enjoying being a new mother to son Vayu.

Sonam and Anand got married on May 8, 2018 after dating for a few years. They welcomed their son Vayu on August 20, 2022.

Siayami Kher, Angad Bedi bonded over shared passion for cricket on ‘Ghoomer’ sets

Mumbai– Actress Siayami Kher, who will soon share screen space with Angad Bedi in director R. Balkis upcoming film ‘Ghoomer’, has many common interests like fitness and sports with her co-actor. The two, who play each others love interest in the film, were often seen exchanging notes about their shared passion for cricket.

Siayami has played cricket at the school level for Maharashtra and made it to the National team selection, but instead opted for the badminton state championships. She is also adept at sprinting, swimming and mountaineering.

Talking about the same, Siayami said, “Angad has been my first friend in the film world. I have known him for over a decade when I used to model. I befriended him because I wanted someone to play cricket with, in Bombay. It’s crazy that the first time we share screen space it’s for a sports film”.

She mentioned, “We are both fitness freaks. Since we both have a sports background, discussing sports with him is a different joy. I think he’s a very talented actor and I’m really glad we could work together in ‘Ghoomer'”.

‘Ghoomer’, which is yet to lock its release date, is about a sports prodigy and also stars Abhishek Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles. The film is currently in post production stage, is co-written by Balki, along with Rahul Sengupta and Rishi Virmani.

‘Ghoomer’ is inspired by the story of Karoly Takacs, the late Hungarian right-hand shooter who won two Olympic gold medals with his left hand after his other hand was seriously injured.

Big B requests Twitter to return his blue tick; says, ‘Haath toh jor liye rahe hum’

Mumbai– Among many who lost their verification tick on Twitter, one was megastar Amitabh Bachchan who on Friday took to the micro-blogging website and said that he has already folded his hands for getting the “neel kamal.”

Amitabh took to Twitter, where he wrote in Awadhi: “Ae twitter bhaiya! Sun rahe hain? Ab toh paisa bhi bhar diye hai hum… toh ou jo neel kamal hot hai na… Hamaar naam ke aage ou toh waapas laga de bhaiya. (Hello Twitter brother, are you listening. I have paid the money. Can you now put the blue lotus back next to my name.)”

“Taaki log jaan jaayein ki hum hi hai Amitabh Bachchan. Haath toh jor liye rahe hum abka gorwa jode padi ka. (So that people know that I am Amitabh Bachchan. I have already folded my hands in front of you. Now do I fold my feet as well?)”

Apart from Amitabh Bachchan, others who have lost their verification tick include Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn, Yogi Adityanath, Arvind Kejriwal, Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma and Rahul Gandhi to name a few.(IANS)