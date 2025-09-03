Cancer cases highest in women in India, men more at risk of mortality: ICMR study

- Advertisement -

NEW DELHI– Women in India reported a higher incidence of cancer than men, but the risk of death was greater among men, according to a new study led by the National Centre for Disease Informatics and Research, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

The findings, published in JAMA Network Open, analyzed 708,223 cancer cases and 206,457 cancer deaths recorded from 43 population-based cancer registries (PBCRs) between 2015 and 2019.

The study showed that women accounted for over 50 percent of cancer cases, compared to 49 percent in men. However, mortality was higher among men (55 percent) than women (45 percent).

Among men, the most common cancers were of the mouth (113,249 cases), lung (74,763), and prostate (49,998). For women, breast cancer dominated with 238,085 cases, followed by cervical cancer (78,499) and ovarian cancer (48,984). Cancers of the female genital system accounted for 171,497 cases, while oral cavity and pharyngeal cancers contributed 217,327 cases among men.

“This underscores the urgent need to strengthen prevention and control measures to reduce India’s cancer burden,” the researchers said.

The study also highlighted a worrying rise in cancer in rural areas. Districts in Kerala and Assam — where more than half the population lives in rural regions — reported the highest cancer incidence in both men and women. On average, 76 men and 67 women per 100,000 people in these rural areas were affected.

Northeastern states, including Aizawl, East Khasi Hills, Papumpare, Kamrup Urban, and Mizoram, consistently recorded the highest incidence, with oesophageal cancer being particularly prevalent.

Among metropolitan regions, Delhi reported the highest overall rate, with 146 cases per 100,000 people. Ahmedabad saw a notable rise, with incidence increasing by 4.7 percent in men and 6.9 percent in women.

Looking ahead, researchers estimated India’s cancer burden for 2024 at 1,562,099 new cases, with 874,404 deaths. Of these, women are expected to account for 781,277 new cases, while men will record 780,822. (Source: IANS)