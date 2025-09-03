Bollywood Roundup: Ileana D’Cruz, Shilpa Shetty, Vivek Oberoi, and more…

- Advertisement -

Ileana D’Cruz Admits: “I Broke Down Wondering If I Was a Bad Mom”

Mumbai– Ileana D’Cruz says even after welcoming her second baby, she still has moments where she questions whether she’s a good mom.

Chatting with Neha Dhupia on a Freedom to Feed live session, the actress admitted she’s often broken down over doubts about motherhood. “There were times I felt I wasn’t a perfect mother. I broke down so many times, wondering if I was doing things right,” Ileana confessed. “But slowly I’ve realised it’s okay to have those feelings—it’s all part of the process.”

Ileana and husband Michael Dolan welcomed their first child, Koa Phoenix, in August 2023, and their second son, Keanu Rafe, this past June. She introduced Keanu to fans on Instagram with a heart-melting first photo.

On the work front, the 38-year-old star was last seen in “Do Aur Do Pyaar” alongside Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, and Sendhil Ramamurthy.

Shilpa Shetty Shuts Down Rumors: “Bastian Is Going Nowhere!”

Mumbai– Shilpa Shetty has set the record straight after buzz about her Bandra hotspot Bastian closing its doors. The actress says the beloved restaurant isn’t shutting down—it’s simply evolving.

In a video shared on Instagram, Shilpa told fans, “No, I am not shutting down Bastian, I promise. I’ve received numerous calls… but Bastian is going nowhere.”

Instead, the star announced two fresh ventures: Ammakai, a South Indian Mangalorean eatery that will take over the Bandra Bastian space, and Bastian Beach Club, opening soon in Juhu.

“Bandra Bastian was the root of our tree called Bastian Hospitality. Now it’s blooming new fruits,” she explained, crediting her brother and business partner Ranjeet Bindra for the expansion.

Shilpa, last seen in Sukhee, says she can’t wait for fans to dig into the “new flavors of Bastian hospitality.”

Vivek Oberoi Rings In Birthday With Spiritual Trek To Bhutan

Mumbai– Actor Vivek Oberoi ditched the parties and cake this year, choosing instead to celebrate his birthday on a soul-searching trip to Bhutan.

The Saathiya star, joined by wife Priyanka Alva Oberoi, trekked up to Tiger’s Nest, a sacred Himalayan Buddhist site in Paro valley. Sharing a photo from the hike, he wrote: “Away from the world, closer to myself. This year, I stepped away from the usual birthday revelry to embark on a spiritual journey.”

Vivek said the peaceful surroundings left him “renewed, refreshed, and ready for all that lies ahead.” He thanked fans for their wishes, calling the trek a moment to let go of what no longer serves him.

On the work front, Vivek is set to reunite with Riteish Deshmukh and Aftab Shivdasani for Masti 4, the next chapter in the raunchy comedy franchise that began in 2004. Co-stars showered him with birthday love on social media, with Riteish calling him his “Mastikhor” and Aftab wishing him a “blissful yet crazy year ahead.”

Alia Bhatt Sends Prayers To Punjab Flood Victims: “They Need To Heal & Rebuild”

Mumbai– Alia Bhatt has joined the growing list of Bollywood stars speaking out on the devastating floods in Punjab.

Taking to Instagram Stories, the Jigra actress wrote: “My heart goes out to everyone affected by the floods in Punjab. Sending love, strength and prayers to all those impacted, and gratitude to the people working tirelessly on the ground to help. May every family find the support they need to heal and rebuild.”

Karan Johar also shared a message urging people to spread only verified information, along with helpline numbers for those in need. Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra, and Vicky Kaushal posted their own emotional notes, calling the situation “heartbreaking” and praying for relief to reach victims quickly.

Punjab has been battered by overflowing Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi rivers following heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir. Districts including Gurdaspur, Kapurthala, Tarn Taran, Ferozepur, Hoshiarpur, Fazilka, and Amritsar have been hit hardest.

Authorities have suspended the Char Dham Yatra and Hemkund Sahib pilgrimage until September 5 due to the disaster.

Anushka Sen Whips Up Creamy Avocado Toast For Fans

Mumbai– Anushka Sen is serving up breakfast goals on Instagram with her latest cooking video — a lipsmacking avocado toast.

In the clip, the 23-year-old actress blends avocado with lemon, garlic, chilli, paneer (or tofu), and cheese to create her go-to spread. She piles it onto butter-toasted sourdough, calling it “literally the best.”

Anushka also revealed her favorite coffee recipe — a simple mix of espresso, honey, salt, and milk. “It tastes so good, like literally the best,” she told her 39.5 million followers.

The Bong diva, who began her career as a child actor in 2009’s Yahan Main Ghar Ghar Kheli, has since starred in Baalveer, Jhansi Ki Rani, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, and most recently, the web series Dil Dosti Dilemma. She’s also made waves in Bollywood with films like Crazy Cukkad Family and Am I Next.

Rakul Preet Singh Turns Green Room Into Karaoke Party

Mumbai– Rakul Preet Singh knows how to make work fun. The actress was spotted turning her make-up room into a full-on karaoke zone, belting out everything from Kajol’s classic “Awaara Bhanware” to Ahaan Pandey’s hit “Saiyaara.”

In a video shared online, Rakul sat in the chair while her hairdresser styled her locks — using her brush as a mic and singing like she was on stage. Fans loved the carefree vibe, with many calling her the ultimate mood-lifter.

Just weeks ago, the Aiyaary actress also showed her playful side, cooling off with a swim right after pack-up on her latest shoot. Though she hasn’t revealed details about the project, Rakul recently confirmed her first big collaboration with designer Manish Malhotra, calling it a dream come true.

On the film front, she’ll reprise her role in De De Pyaar De 2, opposite Ajay Devgn, releasing November 14, 2025. The sequel also stars Tabu, Jimmy Shergill, R. Madhavan, and will feature cameos by Tamannaah Bhatia and Prakash Raj. Rakul is also lined up for Pati Patni Aur Woh 2 and Nitesh Tiwari’s epic Ramayana with Ranbir Kapoor and Yash.

Mommy-To-Be Parineeti Chopra Drops Cute “Tidbits” From August

Mumbai– Parineeti Chopra is glowing as she gears up for motherhood, and she’s giving fans a peek into her happiest moments from August.

The actress shared a carousel of photos and clips on Instagram, cheekily captioned “Random tidbits from August.” In the post, she joked about makeup van lighting being “better than professional lighting,” her struggle to choose between mangoes and guavas, enjoying vada pav on game day, shooting in Delhi, and even writing a little poem about rain and chai.

The pictures included everything from a family of peacocks to sunflowers, shopping snaps, and sweet glimpses of her life with husband Raghav Chadha. The couple, who tied the knot in May 2023, announced their pregnancy last month with a cake that read “1 + 1 = 3” and golden baby footprints.

On the work front, Parineeti is set to star in an untitled Netflix series alongside Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jennifer Winget, Harleen Sethi, and more.

Sushmita Sen’s Daughter Alisah Named School Captain, Renee Pens Proud Note

Mumbai– Sushmita Sen’s younger daughter Alisah has hit a major milestone — she’s been named school captain at Mount Litera School International — and big sister Renee

couldn’t be prouder.

Renee shared throwback pictures of Alisah in her kindergarten uniform alongside her latest achievement, writing: “From founder student to now captain… you’ve wanted this since you were six years old and worked so hard for it. You were born to lead!” She also thanked their mom, calling Sushmita “the reason we are strong, independent women.”

The former Miss Universe reshared the post, celebrating her 16-year-old’s big moment. Renee has often showered love on her little sister — she recently called her “the best sister” in a heartfelt birthday note.

Sushmita, who adopted both Renee and Alisah, has raised them with what fans often call her trademark mix of love, strength, and values. (Source: IANS)