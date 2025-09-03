A. R. Rahman reveals why he is a fan of Marvel movies: ‘Love to check out the sound’

- Advertisement -

MUMBAI– Music legend A. R. Rahman has confessed that his trips to the cinema with his team often include Marvel blockbusters, not just for the entertainment but also to study the sound design that the franchise is famous for.

In an exclusive interaction with IANS, the Oscar and Grammy winner shared that he and his crew enjoy the outings like regular moviegoers. “Sometimes we all go for Marvel movies — 20-30 people in the theatre, and we sit at the back, enjoy popcorn, my whole team goes. Every 2-3 months, we go there,” Rahman said.

When asked about his favorite Marvel character, Rahman replied: “No favourite, just to see what the sound is like.”

As a composer, he admitted that he can’t help analyzing films from a creative perspective. “It’s inevitable that you notice everything, creative mind — you notice what they are doing, how is the song panned or what are the scores — is it innovative, could it be better — you start criticizing, like how people criticize my work,” he explained.

Rahman also reflected on how he has begun to slow down after decades of relentless work. “Sometimes, you plan everything, and it cancels. Sometimes it’s beyond me. I go with the flow, like water. It takes the shape of the container. Even with work, it automatically gives. God had his way of giving me time,” he said.

The composer admitted that in his early career, juggling multiple films at once often left him anxious about the future and deprived him of personal time. Now, he consciously prioritizes family and balance, acknowledging that the breakneck pace of his past caused him to miss out on important moments in life. (Source: IANS)