Bollywood Roundup: Urvashi Rautela, Priyanka Chopra, Ananya Panday, and more…

- Advertisement -

Urvashi Rautela Claims Leonardo DiCaprio Called Her ‘Queen of Cannes,’ Internet Isn’t Convinced

Mumba– Actress Urvashi Rautela stirred up social media after claiming that Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio called her the “Queen of Cannes.”

Posting a series of selfies with DiCaprio on Instagram, she wrote: “When Leonardo DiCaprio calls you the Queen of Cannes! Thank you, Leo… now that’s a Titanic compliment.”

However, users flooded the comments with skepticism, questioning whether DiCaprio actually made the remark. “Does Leo know he said that?” one user quipped, while another added, “Whole other level of delusion.”

The trolling intensified as some referenced her past films and quirky red carpet appearances. One user even asked if DiCaprio praised her for Daaku Maharaj or her viral “Dabidi Dibidi” moment.

Urvashi attended the Cannes Film Festival recently, where she again found herself at the center of controversy—this time accused by fashion critic Diet Sabya of blocking a staircase for photos. She dismissed the claims as “cowardly lies,” accusing the critic of targeting self-made outsiders.

Known for her bold fashion choices—including a parrot-shaped handbag and a gown that appeared torn—Urvashi continues to attract both attention and ridicule online.

Priyanka Chopra Shares Sweet Sunset Moment with Nick Jonas, Calls Him ‘Mine’

Mumbai– Priyanka Chopra Jonas melted hearts on Wednesday by sharing a cozy photo with husband Nick Jonas, simply captioned “Mine ❤️”.

The photo, posted to her Instagram Stories, shows the couple enjoying a sunset boat ride with a city skyline in the background. Priyanka sports a white Yankees cap, beige cardigan, and dress, while Nick keeps it casual in light-toned clothing.

The couple, who met in 2017 and married in a dual wedding ceremony in 2018, welcomed their daughter Malti via surrogacy in 2022.

On the work front, Priyanka will next be seen in Heads of State, an action film co-starring John Cena and Idris Elba, premiering July 2 on Prime Video. She also stars in The Bluff, a swashbuckling drama set in the 19th-century Caribbean, and is returning for Season 2 of the spy series Citadel alongside Richard Madden.

Ananya Panday’s Emotional Tribute to Dad Chunky Panday at Zee Cine Awards

Mumbai– Actress Ananya Panday paid a touching tribute to her father, Chunky Panday, during the 23rd Zee Cine Awards, surprising him with a special performance she secretly planned with her mother, Bhavana Pandey.

Ananya and Chunky danced together to his iconic song Main Tera Tota from the 1989 film Paap Ki Duniya, lighting up the stage with their heartwarming chemistry. The moment left Bhavana emotional and the audience cheering.

“I’ve grown up watching my dad bring joy to people through his work,” Ananya said. “This was my way of thanking him—not just as an actor, but as an amazing father who’s always supported me.”

Ananya is currently gearing up for the release of Chand Mera Dil, directed by Vivek Soni, opposite Kill actor Lakshya. She will also return as Bella Chowdhary in Season 2 of her hit series Call Me Bae, alongside Gurfateh Pirzada, Vir Das, Varun Sood, and others.

Sonakshi Sinha’s ‘Nikita Roy’ Release Postponed to June 27

Mumbai– Sonakshi Sinha’s upcoming psychological thriller Nikita Roy has been rescheduled for release on June 27, 2025. The film, directed by her brother Kussh Sinha, was originally slated to hit theaters on May 30. No reason has been given for the delay.

Sonakshi announced the new date on Instagram, writing, “Mark your calendars! Our edge-of-the-seat thriller ‘Nikita Roy’ now has a new release date! Catch the suspense unfold on the big screen on 27th June 2025!”

The film, produced by Nicky and Vicky Bhagnani along with Ankur Takrani, also stars Arjun Rampal, Paresh Rawal, and Suhail Nayyar. Sonakshi wrapped the 35-day shoot in London earlier this year.

Reflecting on the experience, she said, “It was special to work on my brother’s directorial debut. Sharing the screen with Paresh ji was an honor. The shoot was tough, but incredibly rewarding.”

Meanwhile, Sonakshi is also set to make her Tollywood debut with the supernatural thriller Jatadhara, directed by Venkat Kalyan and starring Sudheer Babu.

Karan Johar Praises Kajol’s ‘Maa’ Trailer: ‘My Ticket Is Bought’

Mumbai– The trailer for Kajol’s upcoming horror drama Maa dropped on Thursday and quickly caught the attention of fans—and filmmaker Karan Johar.

Sharing his reaction on Instagram, Johar wrote, “This made me jump out of my chair! What an incredible trailer! Has SUPER HIT written all over it! Kajol owning every beat with heartfelt brilliance. My ticket is bought.”

The trailer features Kajol as a fiercely protective mother who, while driving her daughter through a forest, ends up in a cursed village called Chandanpur. As mysterious events unfold, she learns of an evil tree linked to the disappearance of several girls. Determined, she vows to protect her child at all costs.

Kajol captioned the trailer post: “Rakshak. Bhakshak. MAA. The protector. The destroyer. #MaaTrailer out now. In cinemas June 27.”

Directed by Vishal Furia and written by Saiwyn Quadras, Maa stars Ronit Roy, Indraneil Sengupta, and others. It is produced by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, and Kumar Mangat Pathak, and presented by Jio Studios and Devgn Films.

Kajol also has Sarzameen and Maharagni – Queen of Queens in the pipeline.

Radhika Apte on ‘Sister Midnight’: “A Film That Lets You Truly Experiment”

Mumbai– Actress Radhika Apte is set to return to the big screen in Sister Midnight, directed by Karan Kandhari. Describing the film as refreshingly honest and creatively liberating, Apte said the sparse dialogue and intense physical expression allowed her to experiment in new ways.

“It felt very exciting,” she shared. “Karan wrote exactly what he wanted, without trying to please commercial producers. This film gave me the space to try something new.”

Director Kandhari called their collaboration his “best ever” with an actor. “Radhika instinctively rooted herself in the character, responding from the body and intuition rather than intellect,” he said.

Sister Midnight, which explores life in Mumbai’s urban sprawl, features Radhika alongside Ashok Pathak, Chhaya Kadam, Smita Tambe, and Navya Sawant. The film has been nominated for ‘Outstanding British Debut’ at the 2025 BAFTAs and for the Golden Camera at Cannes.

The drama hits theaters on May 30.

Shalini Pandey to Play ‘Meenu’ in Pulkit Samrat’s Rahu Ketu

Mumbai– Actress Shalini Pandey has been cast opposite Pulkit Samrat in the upcoming drama Rahu Ketu. The film, directed by Vipul Vig, is currently in its second shooting schedule in Kasol after wrapping up scenes in Mumbai.

Shalini shared a behind-the-scenes photo from the set, revealing her character’s name—Meenu. “Meet Meenu from the sets of my upcoming film 🙂 Can’t wait for you to meet her properly soon! #RahuKetu,” she wrote on Instagram.

The film also stars Varun Sharma and is backed by Zee Studios. While this marks Shalini’s first collaboration with Pulkit, he reunites with Varun after their work in the Fukrey franchise.

Shalini’s upcoming projects include Idli Kadai with Dhanush and Bandwaale opposite Zahaan Kapoor. She made her Bollywood debut in Jayeshbhai Jordaar alongside Ranveer Singh in 2022.

Arjun Rampal Proud as Partner Gabriella Demetriades Launches Brand at Selfridges

Mumbai– Arjun Rampal is beaming with pride as his partner, Gabriella Demetriades, sees her dream come true with the launch of her fashion label Deme at Selfridges in London.

The actor shared a heartfelt video on Instagram showcasing Gabriella at the store, along with sweet family moments featuring their sons, Arik and Arav. “Dreams do come true. You always wanted this and it’s manifested today. What an achievement, my love. We’re all super proud,” Arjun wrote, celebrating her milestone.

Arjun and Gabriella have been together since 2019 and share a strong bond. Though not legally married, Arjun has said they consider themselves already committed, noting, “What is marriage? A piece of paper. We already feel married.”

On the work front, Arjun was last seen in Crakk and the series Rana Naidu.

Saif Ali Khan Feels Strong Bond with Arab Audiences, Hints at Future Collaborations

Mumbai– Saif Ali Khan recently attended the Arab Media Summit 2025, where he expressed his deep connection with Arab audiences and interest in future collaborations with Arabic media.

Speaking at the event, the actor said, “I’ve always felt a strong bond with Arab audiences. The love they show not just to me but to Indian cinema is truly special. I look forward to meaningful collaborations in the future.”

Saif highlighted the cultural and storytelling ties between India and Arab nations, calling the potential for creative fusion “exciting.”

Recently seen in the streaming thriller Jewel Thief – The Heist Begins, Saif starred alongside Nikita Dutta, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Kunal Kapoor. His upcoming projects include Race 4, a biopic with director Rahul Dholakia, and two untitled films with Priyadarshan and Hansal Mehta.

Disha Patani, Badshah to Join Forces for BUDX NBA House Celebrity Game in Mumbai

Mumbai– Bollywood star Disha Patani and music icon Badshah will headline the first-ever BUDX NBA House 3v3 Celebrity Game, set for June 7 at DOME, SVP Stadium in Mumbai. The event blends basketball, entertainment, and pop culture, and will feature NBA legends Gary Payton and Derek Fisher as team coaches.

“Basketball and hip-hop go hand in hand,” said Badshah. “I’m hyped to hit the court and vibe with fans.”

Disha added, “The NBA’s energy is electric. I’m excited to be part of this celebration in India.”

Team Fisher includes Badshah, Varun Sood, Simran Kaur, Sonia Rathee, and Arvind Krishna, led by ACG MD Karan Singh. Team Payton features Disha Patani, Rannvijay Singha, Melvin Louis, Shireen Limaye, and Dhruv Barman, with Anand S Ahuja as captain.

The two-day festival, held alongside the NBA Finals (June 7–8), will also showcase live performances by artists like Hanumankind, Parimal Shais, Kalmi, and more.

Soha Ali Khan Wraps Up Maldives Getaway with Sun, Family, and Celebration

Mumbai– Soha Ali Khan bid farewell to the Maldives after a sun-filled family vacation with husband Kunal Kemmu and daughter Inaaya. Sharing a cheerful beach video on Instagram, she wrote, “Sunburnt noses, happy hearts, and enough Vitamin D to last the year.”

The clip captures the trio enjoying pool time, beach strolls, cycling, and underwater adventures. The trip also included Kunal’s 42nd birthday, celebrated with a romantic dinner, yoga by the ocean, and a beachside movie night.

Soha summed it up perfectly in a post: “Maybe late to post, but never too late to celebrate… #birthdayboy @kunalkemmu.”

Bhumi Pednekar Shares How She ‘Gets High’ on Set—with Bun Maska and Chai

Mumbai– Bhumi Pednekar recently gave fans a glimpse of her on-set ritual that lifts her spirits: bun maska and chai. Sharing cozy photos and a video from a rainy shoot day, she captioned the post, “Bun maska and chai gets me high :)))” and called it the ultimate combo.

The Bhakshak actress used hashtags like #monsoons and #onset, highlighting her love for simple pleasures during filming.

Bhumi was last seen in The Royals, a Netflix rom-com about a struggling royal family, where she played Sophia, a driven CEO and love interest of the male lead. The show premiered on May 9, 2025, and was renewed for a second season on May 28.

Up next, Bhumi stars in the psychological thriller Daldal. Calling it one of her most challenging roles, she said, “I’m nervous—but excited. It’s been a year-long journey with incredible talent, tough conditions, and unforgettable moments.”

Somy Ali Reflects on Signing Film Inspired by Childhood Crush Rajesh Khanna

Mumbai– Actress Somy Ali shared a heartfelt throwback about signing the 1997 thriller Chupp, a remake of a film connected to her childhood crush—Bollywood icon Rajesh Khanna.

Posting a video on Instagram, she called working alongside Jeetendra, Om Puri, and Avinash Wadhawan an “honor,” and revealed that her decision to join the film was inspired by Khanna, whom she called her “biggest crush since age seven.”

“It was a privilege to work with such legends,” she wrote, adding that Chupp was her way of saying goodbye to Bollywood before returning to the U.S.

Directed by Ambrish Sangal, Chupp is a remake of the Kannada film Tarka, based on Agatha Christie’s The Unexpected Guest. Somy is also known for films like Anth, Yaar Gaddar, and Andolan.

Sara Ali Khan Gets Poetic About Monsoon Romance

Mumbai– As monsoon season sets in, Sara Ali Khan shared her take on rainy-day romance with a poetic Instagram post and a few stylish selfies. Dressed in a sleek crepe

outfit, she wrote, “Monsoon mein bharo mugge, aur cozy hokar suno Zamaana Lage… Romance wali feeling jab jage, think of aapke pyaare sage.”

The Kedarnath actress was recently spotted at the launch of Zamaana Lage, the first song from her upcoming film Metro… In Dino. The event featured co-stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Konkona Sen Sharma, and more, with performances by Pritam, Papon, and Shashwat Singh.

Directed by Anurag Basu, Metro… In Dino explores modern-day relationships and is set to hit theaters on July 4. (Source: IANS)