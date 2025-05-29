Study Finds People with Autism at Higher Risk for Early-Onset Parkinson’s Disease

- Advertisement -

New Delhi– Individuals diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) may face a significantly higher risk of developing early-onset Parkinson’s disease, according to a major study that points to potential shared biological mechanisms between the two conditions.

Researchers from Sweden’s Karolinska Institutet explored the possible link between ASD—a neurodevelopmental condition that affects communication, behavior, and social interaction—and Parkinson’s disease, a neurodegenerative disorder that impairs movement and coordination.

Published in JAMA Neurology, the study found that people with autism were four times more likely to develop Parkinson’s disease than those without an autism diagnosis. This increased risk remained consistent even after accounting for variables such as socioeconomic background, genetic predispositions to mental illness or Parkinson’s, and other influencing factors.

The researchers believe the connection may lie in the brain’s dopamine system. “This indicates that there may be shared biological drivers behind ASD and Parkinson’s disease,” said Weiyao Yin, a researcher at the Department of Medical Epidemiology and Biostatistics at Karolinska Institutet. “One hypothesis is that dopamine, a neurotransmitter involved in both social behavior and motor control, may be disrupted in both conditions.”

Parkinson’s disease is known to be associated with the gradual degradation of dopamine-producing neurons. While previous studies have hinted at dopamine system involvement in autism as well, further research is needed to better understand this link.

The findings are based on registry data from more than two million individuals born in Sweden between 1974 and 1999, who were tracked from age 20 through the end of 2022.

The study’s authors hope their research will help clarify the biological underpinnings of both autism and Parkinson’s disease and inform long-term healthcare strategies. They emphasize the importance of ongoing monitoring for individuals with ASD, a group already burdened by high rates of co-occurring medical conditions and frequent use of psychiatric medications.

“We hope these results contribute to better understanding and eventually better care for people affected by either or both conditions,” Yin added. (Source: IANS)