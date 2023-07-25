Bollywood Roundup: Tamannaah Bhatia, Richa Chadha, Alia Bhatt, and more…

- Advertisement -

Tamannaah Bhatia clears air around her possession of ‘5th largest diamond in the world’

Mumbai– Actress Tamannaah Bhatia, who is getting a lot of positive response to her work in the streaming anthology ‘Lust Stories 2’, recently became the talk of the town after an image of the actress posing with a sparkling diamond resurfaced on social media. The actress has now cleared the air around the viral image.

Many people made the claim that she possesses the 5th largest diamond in the world, gifted to her by Ram Charan’s wife, Upasana Kamineni Konidela. The actress has finally made the clarification in a rather humorous way putting the rumours to rest.

The actress took to the Stories section of her Instagram on Tuesday and shared the viral image in question, and revealed that what everyone misunderstood for a diamond was, in fact, a ‘bottle opener’. She also penned a hilarious text on the picture. She wrote, “Hate to break it to you but we were doing a photo shoot with a bottle opener and not an actual diamond. #girlsliketoclickpics”.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tamannaah Bhatia is currently basking in oodles of praise for her fiery moves in the chartbuster song ‘Kaavaalaa’ from her upcoming Tamil film, ‘Jailer’. The film also features megastar Rajinikanth. Besides ‘Jailer’, she also has ‘Bhola Shankar’ in Telugu, ‘Bandra’ in Malayalam, and ‘Aranmanai 4’ in Tamil. Furthermore, Tamannaah has ‘Veda’ with John Abraham, directed by Nikkhil Advani, in her kitty.

She was recently seen in streaming anthology ‘Lust Stories 2’ in which she shared the screen with her beau Vijay Varma. The short story has been directed by Sujoy Ghosh, who is known for the Vidya Balan-starrer ‘Kahaani’ and the Taapsee Pannu-starrer ‘Badla’.

Richa Chadha feels like fresher while working on maiden international production

Mumbai– Actress Richa Chadha, who is known for ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’, ‘Inside Edge’, ‘Masaan’, ‘Section 375’ and the ‘Fukrey’ franchise is set to make her international debut this year with ‘Aaina’, and she feels like a fresher during the course of filming.

The actress has begun shooting for the film which is set in the UK, and will see her playing the lead character alongside ‘Chronicles of Narnia’ fame William Moseley. The movie is going to be a drama which is based on real life events. Currently, the shoot of the film is underway in the UK, and after its London schedule will be shot in different locations in India.

Talking about the film, Richa said: “I had read a couple of scripts for international projects but nothing was fitting well. When Aaina came my way, I knew this was the one and now, as it is finally happening, I am extremely thrilled. The movie has a very interesting storyline. I have manifested a strong script for my international debut and Aaina was perfect for that.”

She further mentioned: “The film was completely shot in the UK and they have a very different working culture than ours. So, even with a good number of years of experience in the Indian movie industry, I felt like a fresher.”

The actress has wrapped up the shoot for ‘Fukrey 3’, where she continues playing the role of Bholi Punjaban. She also finished her other work commitment regarding the maiden project from her production house, ‘Girls will be Girls’. The movie, which is about a 16-year-old girl, who shares a very difficult relationship with her mother, stars Malayalam actor Kani Kusruti in the lead and also has debutante Preeti Panigrahi and Kesav Binoy Kiron in prominent roles.

Alia forgets Bangla lines after rehearsing for Kolkata event, Ranveer says ‘exam ke time bhool gai’

Mumbai– She’s all set to play a Bengali girl in the upcoming film ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani’ and during her promotions in Kolkata, actress Alia Bhatt forgot her rehearsed Bangla lines and admitted it adorably on stage.

Alia took to Instagram, where she shared a behind-the-scenes video from the event, where she is seen sincerely rehearsing her Bangla lines before the event.

Alia captioned it: “3 days to goo!! See you in cinemas. 28th July.”

She goes on stage to greet the fans and says “Nomoshkaar Kolkata… Tomader shobai ke” and then she forgets the line.

Alia then adds: “I forgot my lines, maine rehearse kiya tha. I am sorry. Main kal subah se I have been learning these lines aur yaha aake, aapka sara chehra dekh ke, laal rang dekh ke main bhool gai. but I had been wanting you to greet you in Bengali so I have done it.”

Teasing her, co-actor Ranveer added: “So cute yaar, tu homework karke aayi thi, exam ke time pe bhool gai.”

However, later Alia was seen saying all the lines perfectly in Bangla as she spoke to the fans and media at the event.

‘Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ promises to be a cinematic extravaganza. The film also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles.

It marks Karan Johar’s return to feature film direction, seven years after ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’.

Viacom18 Studios and Dharma Productions present a Dharma Productions film, ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’, produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta is all set to hit the big screen on July 28.

Sunny Deol’s son Rajveer, Poonam Dhillon’s daughter Paloma to debut in ‘Dono’

Mumbai– Bollywood star Sunny Deol’s younger son Rajveer Deol and Poonam Dhillon’s daughter Paloma are all set to step into the world of cinema with Rajshri Productions’s upcoming sweet lovestory ‘Dono’

Sooraj Barjatya’s son Avnish S. Barjatya is all set to make his directorial debut, with the two fresh faces. The film titled – Dono is a story of innocence, love and life and is expected to have a theatrical release later this year.

The one minute teaser, released on Tuesday, gives a sneak peek into the world of ‘Dono’.

The story seems to take place at a wedding where Dev (Rajveer), friend of the bride meets Meghna (Paloma), friend of the groom. The teaser showcases a grand landscape capture and lavish wedding visuals.

Rajshri, in its 75-year-old legacy, has been a production house of debutants, launching fresh talent in all streams of film with pride.

For its 59th Film Production, titled Dono, Rajshri is in association with Jio Studios. Directed by Avnish S. Barjatya and produced by Kamal Kumar Barjatya, Late Rajkumar Barjatya, Ajit Kumar Barjatya. Creative Production is led by Sooraj R. Barjatya. Dono will be released in cinemas soon.

One of the most iconic film from the production house is ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’ directed by Sooraj Barjatya. It stars Salman Khan and Bhagyashree. The film marked the debuts of Barjatya and Bhagyashree. ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’ is considered to be one of the most iconic romantic films ever made and became a cult favourite because of its soundtrack and the chemistry between Salman and Bhagyashree.

Rajshri is a film production and distribution company established in 1947, which is primarily involved in producing Hindi films.

The most successful films produced by the company include ‘Dosti’ (1964), ‘Ankhiyon Ke Jharokhon Se’ (1978), ‘Nadiya Ke Paar’ (1982), ‘Saaransh’ (1984), ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’ (1989), ‘Hum Aapke Hain Kaun’ (1994), ‘Hum Saath Saath Hain’ (1999), ‘Vivah’ (2006) and ‘Prem Ratan Dhan Payo’ (2015).

It has produced successful shows like ‘Woh Rehne Waali Mehlon Ki’, ‘Yahan Main Ghar Ghar Kheli’, and ‘Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara’.

Khushi Dubey’s looks in ‘Aashiqana 4’ is inspired from Nancy Rue novels

New Delhi– The audiences have witnessed actress Khushi Dubey in salwars and traditional wear, but now in ‘Aasiqana season 4’, her character, ‘Chikki’ is seen sporting trendy dresses and boots, inspired from Nancy Rue’s novels.

Talking about her looks on the show, Khushi said: “My look in this season is a fusion. There are going to be western dresses, boots, and the super cool look that we saw in Nancy Rue novels.”

Nancy is an American novelist, who is known for the ‘Lily Series’ of novels, featuring 12-year-old Lily Robbins. She is also known for the Sophie series.

Further, elaborating on her look, Khushi said: “We’ve kept it elegant and smart and have gone a little bit English, but not overdone it. It’s a little more simple yet glamorous. The look and feel is just like any other detective look, smart, casual and sexy.”

Bigger threats, several hurdles and a mysterious folklore; as the modern world meddles with old world and customs, a pandora’s box opens unleashing a curse, an untold mystery and paranormal forces like never before, in the season four of the popular series, ‘Aashiqana’.

While, Yash and Chikki are standing on different paths, their lives are set to take an unusual, spooky turn, leaving us wanting for more.

Zayn Ibad Khan (as Yash), and Khushi (as Chikki), return with this season to unveil the secrets of the past and face the brunt of an unforeseen curse.

The series also features veteran actor Himani Shivpuri, alongside Jayati Narula, Indrajeet Modi and Geeta Tyagi in pivotal roles.

Earlier, talking about the new season, Zayn shared: “People have always had polar opinions about paranormal activities. Some feel its true, some believe its science. While ‘Aashiqana’ has always been a journey full of thrills and mysteries, this season Yash and Chikki is seen caught in a similar phenomenon.”

“Yash is seen in a completely different look as he navigates the connection between the modern world and old customs, leaving audiences with thoughts and questions,” he added.

Series Director Gul Khan commented, “With each growing season of ‘Aashiqana’, we have received immense love and appreciation for the show, which has helped us to introduce newer characters and new plot twists.”

“This season deals with a lot of dark mysteries beyond and how the duo – Yash and Chikki tackle them,” added Gul.

Produced by Gen K Studios, ‘Aashiqana Season 4’ is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Back in films, Sonam says she plans to do two a year, mainly family entertainers

New Delhi– Actress Sonam Kapoor, who has been a part of films like ‘Raanjhanaa’, ‘Neerja’, ‘Prem Ratan Dhan Payo’, among others, said she wants to pick commercial, family entertainers for her comeback to the cinemas.

Post her pregnancy, Sonam is back to the movies, and she was last seen in Sujoy Ghosh’s crime thriller ‘Blind’.

Directed by Shome Makhija, Sonam played the lead in the movie as ‘Gia’, which was a remake of the 2011 Korean film of the same name.

The flick centred around a blind police officer in search of a serial killer. It had released on July 7.

This was Sonam’s return to the silver screen after her 2019 release ‘The Zoya Factor’, and ‘Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga’, which released the same year.

The actress said she has always loved to be a part of projects that have entertained audiences.

“As I return to the cinemas post pregnancy, I will endeavour to do just that because it brings me joy to see people forget about their current reality to enjoy cinema, and the world that it can create for us,” said Sonam.

Sonam, also reiterated that she is looking forward to do just two projects every year.

“I’m looking to do two projects year on year from here on and I’m going to look for scripts that are hugely entertaining and engaging.”

Sonam said she became an actor to entertain audiences with films that can be viewed and enjoyed by all audience segments, as a family, and a community.

“I remember why I wanted to become an actor. Since I was a child, I loved films that I could see with my entire family. It was an experience that I looked forward to. I went through a range of emotions while seeing such films with my family. Those moments are still some of the most beautiful memories of my life. That’s the kind of cinema that I want to be a part of,” the actress said.

“So, for me, commercial films, family entertainers are films that have always been my preferred choice. As I return to the cinemas, I wish to do more such films that is hopefully loved by everyone,” concluded Sonam.

Meanwhile, Sonam already has two projects under her belt that are slated to start in 2024, as she makes her big comeback.

Sonam had tied the knot with businessman Anand Ahuja on May 8, 2018.

The couple welcomed their first child, baby boy Vayu Kapoor Ahuja on August 20, 2022. (IANS)