Natyamani School of Dance and Anubhava School of Music Collaborates for the Creation of: Trinity

By Mukund Rajagopalan

FRAMINGHAM, MA–The Natyamani School of Dance and Anubhava School of Music will showcase their collaborative production of “Trinity,” at the Keefe Technical School in Framingham, MA on July 30th, 2023.

In this fusion of Bharatanatyam dance and Carnatic music, patrons of classical Indian art will be immersed in a world of cultural brilliance. This production showcases the talents of two of New England’s premier Indian art schools, the Natyamani School of Dance and the Anubhava School of Music.

The music is arranged by Guru Tara Banglore and choreographed by Guru Sridevi Ajai Thirumlai, both of whom are previous recipients of the Lifetime Achievement Award given to them by INDIA New England News.

The program honors the universally hailed composer-musicians, Three Jewels of Carnatic Music, Sri Thyagaraja, Sri Muthuswami Dikshitar and Sri Syama Sastri. The program bases itself on the musical compositions of the Trinity through various performances.

The widely celebrated Trinity of Indian Classical music represents an era of prolific compositions from the 18th century. Each composer’s distinct style can be heard through the music in this culmination of artistic excellence.

The focal point of the show features performances by senior students of Abhava and Natyamani. These highly trained students, consisting of college students and working professionals, have overcome time zone differences and worked tirelessly to deliver a striking performance.

Both schools exhibit their drive for perfection throughout this memorable experience. General admission is $25 per person, tickets are available for patrons at $50 and $100 per person. For more information about sponsorships and/or tickets, please visit trinity.natyamani.com