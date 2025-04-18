Bollywood Roundup: Tamannaah Bhatia, Parineeti Chopra, Anupam Kher, and more…

Tamannaah Bhatia Shares Relaxing Day Off Amid ‘Odela 2’ Buzz

Mumbai– Actress Tamannaah Bhatia gave fans a glimpse into her peaceful day off, sharing a video on Instagram of ducks strolling outside her window. “You know it’s a day off when you see ducks outside your room,” she captioned the post.

On the work front, Tamannaah recently appeared in Odela 2, the supernatural thriller directed by Ashok Teja, which released on April 17.

According to creator Sampath Nandi, Tamannaah underwent a major transformation to play a Naga sadhu in the film. She walked barefoot during filming and adopted a vegetarian lifestyle to embody the role. “She performed the character effortlessly,” said Nandi, who also credited designer Neeta Lulla for helping perfect the look without heavy makeup to reflect the authenticity of Naga saints.

Parineeti Chopra Shares Adorable Throwback from Kenya, Teases OTT Debut

Mumbai– Actress Parineeti Chopra took a nostalgic trip down memory lane, sharing a childhood photo from Kenya on Instagram. The picture features a young Parineeti with her parents, Pawan and Reena Chopra, and brothers Shivang and Sahaj, during a visit to her grandparents.

“Our childhood spent in Kenya with my grandparents who lived there,” she captioned the heartwarming post.

On the work front, Parineeti is currently shooting her OTT debut, a mystery thriller series for Netflix. “Some mysteries don’t just unfold – they pull you in… Can’t wait for you to see this labor of love,” she shared.

The untitled series, set in Shimla, also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jennifer Winget, Anup Soni, Harleen Sethi, and Soni Razdan. Directed by Rensil D’Silva and produced by Siddharth and Sapna Malhotra, this marks her fourth collaboration with Netflix following The Girl on the Train and Amar Singh Chamkila. She also has a romantic comedy in the pipeline, directed by Dhruv Tripathi.

Anupam Kher Gets Emotional Returning to Director’s Chair After 23 Years

Mumbai– Veteran actor Anupam Kher got emotional as he returned to directing after 23 years, stepping behind the camera for his new film Tanvi The Great.

Taking to Instagram, the 70-year-old actor shared a photo of himself wearing a T-shirt that read, “Director – Tanvi The Great,” and reflected on the journey that brought him back to filmmaking.

“It took me 23 years to wear a director’s T-shirt again,” Kher wrote. “I loved directing Om Jai Jagdish, but the story wasn’t mine. Tanvi The Great comes from my heart and soul. Life has taught me a lot in these years—and now I’m ready to share Tanvi’s story.”

Kher announced the project on April 1, describing it as deeply personal. “Marketing experts had their ideas, but Tanvi isn’t just a fictional story—it’s very real to me,” he said.

This marks Kher’s return to direction since his 2003 debut with Om Jai Jagdish.

Hina Khan’s Kashmir Getaway Is All About Sunsets, Markets, and Soulful Moments

Mumbai– Amid her ongoing battle with cancer, actress Hina Khan took a serene break to her homeland, Kashmir, soaking in the region’s natural beauty and cultural richness.

Sharing glimpses of her trip on Instagram, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star posted photos and videos featuring vibrant local markets, road trips, breathtaking sunsets, and tranquil moments on Dal Lake—where she was seen catching fish and practicing pranayam on a boat.

In a heartfelt caption, Hina wrote, “From fishing in the Dal to pranayam in the middle of the lake, coffee by the Jhelum, gorgeous sunsets, samovar chai, Kashmiri tchot, family time, road trips… All things Kashmiri. Therapy. Healing.”

She also shared clips of driving through tree-lined roads, flashing a finger heart near the “Kashmir” sign, and expressed her love for the traditional dish Nadru Yakhni. Tagging chef Ranveer Brar, she wrote, “Bringing nadru back for that yakhni you promised!”

Hina’s Kashmir diaries are not just a visual treat but a reflection of peace, nostalgia, and resilience.

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul Name Their Baby Girl Evaarah

Mumbai– Star couple Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul have revealed the name of their newborn daughter: Evaarah, which means “Gift of God.”

The couple made the announcement on Instagram in a heartfelt post featuring a photo of Rahul cradling their baby while Athiya gazes at her lovingly. “Our baby girl, our everything. Evaarah ~ Gift of God,” they wrote.

Revealing the name on Rahul’s 33rd birthday, they shared her full name as Evaarah Vipula Rahul—with “Vipula” honoring her great-grandmother and “Rahul” after her father.

Athiya also posted a sweet birthday message: “Happy birthday baby, we love you beyond words and worlds.”

Evaarah was born on March 24, 2025. The couple had previously announced her arrival with a joint post featuring a serene painting of two swans and the caption, “Blessed with a baby girl.”

The duo first shared news of their pregnancy in November 2024 and later posted a maternity shoot in March, with Athiya proudly showing her baby bump and Rahul by her side.

Athiya and Rahul, who met in 2019 through a mutual friend, tied the knot in 2023 at her father Suniel Shetty’s farmhouse in Khandala. Evaarah is their first child.

Vaani Kapoor Calls ‘Angreji Rangrasiya’ a High-Energy Dance Track

Mumbai– The makers of Abir Gulaal have unveiled the vibrant dance number Angreji Rangrasiya, with actress Vaani Kapoor calling it a “lively, high-octane track.”

“It’s full of life, super energetic, and was an absolute blast to shoot,” said Vaani. “Whether you’re at a party or just looking to let loose, this track brings the vibe.”

Featuring Vaani’s graceful dance moves, the song is composed and sung by Amit Trivedi, with additional vocals by Chotu Khan. Lyrics are by Kumaar, and female vocals are performed by Akanksha Sethi.

“Creating Angreji Rangrasiya was a fun experience,” said Trivedi. “It blends upbeat Indian rhythms with a universal appeal—it’s all about joy and celebration.”

Earlier, the first track from the film, Khudaya Ishq, was released on April 14, featuring vocals by Arijit Singh and Shilpa Rao. Trivedi described the song as “woven with emotion.”

Directed by Aarti S. Bagdi and produced by Vivek B. Agrawal, Avantika Hari, and Rakesh Sippy, Abir Gulaal is set to hit theaters on May 9. The film was shot in London and is presented by Indian Stories Limited and A Richer Lens Entertainment, in association with Aarjay Pictures.

Preity Zinta Shares Sweet Moment with Twins, Says She’s Missing Home

Mumbai– Actress Preity Zinta, currently away for the Indian Premier League (IPL), shared a heartwarming photo with her twins Jai and Gia, expressing how much she misses home.

In the Instagram post, Preity is seen beaming as her twins kiss her cheeks—faces covered with heart emojis. “Home is where the heart is, and right now, I’m definitely missing home! Counting the days before I see them,” she captioned.

Preity married Gene Goodenough in 2016 and welcomed their twins via surrogacy in 2021.

On April 17, she also posted a heartfelt tribute to cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal after his standout IPL 2025 performance. Sharing throwback and current photos, she recalled first meeting him during the 2009 Kings Cup in Chandigarh. “I was new to cricket, and he was a young U-19 player,” she wrote. “So happy to finally have you on our team, Yuzi. Always want to see you smiling and shining.”

On the film front, Preity is set to return to Bollywood in Rajkumar Santoshi’s Lahore 1947, starring opposite Sunny Deol in this upcoming period drama. (Source: IANS)