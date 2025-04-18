World Liver Day: Healthy Eating Can Cut Liver Disease Risk by 50%, Say Experts

New Delhi– On the eve of World Liver Day, observed annually on April 19, leading healthcare professionals are urging people to prioritize dietary changes, noting that improving food habits alone can reduce the risk of liver disease by up to 50%.

As liver disease cases rise across both urban and rural populations in India, experts are stressing that liver health is no longer just tied to alcohol consumption. Instead, poor diet, obesity, and sedentary lifestyles are driving a sharp increase in non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD).

“About 50% of liver disease cases can be prevented simply by changing food habits and improving nutrition,” said Dr. Sanjiv Saigal, President of the Liver Transplantation Society of India (LTSI). “The liver has an incredible ability to heal itself, and even years of damage can be reversed with timely lifestyle changes.”

A recent large-scale study published in Frontiers in Nutrition analyzed data from over 121,000 participants in the UK Biobank and found that individuals consuming highly pro-inflammatory diets—measured using the Dietary Inflammatory Index (DII)—had a 16% higher risk of developing chronic liver disease (CLD). In contrast, anti-inflammatory diets such as the Mediterranean diet and those aligned with the Healthy Eating Index 2020 were linked to a reduced risk.

Dr. Saigal emphasized the power of food as medicine, especially in an era where processed meals and sugary beverages have become commonplace. “When patients switch to cleaner diets—rich in fruits, green vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins—we see dramatic improvements. Liver enzyme levels drop, energy returns, and long-term health outlooks improve. It starts with small steps, like reading food labels and cutting back on processed foods,” he added.

Simple changes like choosing fresh produce, cooking at home, staying hydrated, and eating mindfully can help prevent liver disease. Conversely, sugar-laden drinks, fast food, and ultra-processed snacks are major contributors to liver damage.

Further highlighting the risks, a recent study in the journal Nutrients found a strong association between high fructose consumption—commonly found in sodas and packaged snacks—and the development of metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD) in obese children. The research points to increased fat buildup in the liver and insulin resistance as a result of excessive fructose intake.

These findings underscore the urgent need to reduce added sugars, especially in children’s diets, to combat the growing incidence of pediatric liver disease.

As World Liver Day approaches, experts are calling for greater public awareness and personal responsibility. “Our lifestyle choices today will define our liver health tomorrow,” said Dr. Saigal. “The good news is, it’s never too late to start.” (Source: IANS)