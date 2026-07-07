Indian diaspora in New Zealand eager to welcome PM Modi, hopes visit will boost ties

Auckland — Members of the Indian diaspora in New Zealand on Tuesday expressed excitement over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming visit, calling it a historic occasion as it would mark the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the country in nearly 40 years.

Community members said the visit is expected to strengthen India-New Zealand relations, deepen people-to-people ties and give fresh momentum to the proposed Free Trade Agreement and broader economic cooperation between the two countries.

Speaking to IANS, several members of the Indian diaspora welcomed the visit and said they hoped it would open new opportunities for trade, investment and cultural exchanges.

“It is a very positive development after many years, especially for us. The proposed Free Trade Agreement marks the beginning of a stronger partnership between New Zealand and India, and we are hopeful that bilateral cooperation will expand further,” one member of the diaspora said.

Another community member said stronger trade ties would benefit both countries.

“This is a positive development not only for the Indian community but also for New Zealanders. Stronger trade ties between the two countries will benefit both sides and create new opportunities for businesses and people,” the person said.

A third member said enthusiasm was high among the Indian community ahead of the visit.

“There is tremendous excitement. Not just me, but people from all communities are looking forward to welcoming him. All Indians are eager to meet Prime Minister Modi, as an Indian Prime Minister is visiting New Zealand after four decades,” the person said.

Another member of the diaspora, who is also a businessman, said Modi’s international engagements have made Indians living abroad feel proud.

“As an Indian, I see this as a very positive development. Prime Minister Modi has made us proud, and the relationships he has built with countries across the world give us confidence. We want the relationship between India and New Zealand to become even stronger. As a businessman, I also hope to expand my business here. We have the skills and talent, and we want more opportunities to showcase them,” he said.

A restaurant employee in Auckland also expressed enthusiasm, saying the Indian community is eagerly awaiting the Prime Minister’s arrival.

“The Indian community is extremely excited and happy about Prime Minister Modi’s visit. There is tremendous enthusiasm and energy among people across Auckland, and everyone is looking forward to welcoming him,” he said.

Modi began his three-nation tour Monday by arriving in Indonesia, where he was received by President Prabowo Subianto. He is also scheduled to visit Australia before concluding the tour in New Zealand.

The six-day visit is expected to advance India’s Act East Policy and its “MAHASAGAR” vision while reinforcing India’s commitment to a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region.

Modi is scheduled to visit Auckland on July 10 and 11. He will meet New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon to build on the momentum generated by Luxon’s visit to India in March. Modi said the two leaders would discuss ways to expand economic, trade and commercial engagement following the signing of the India-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement. (Source: IANS)