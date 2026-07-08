Pearls of Wisdom: What Is Awakening—and What Happens After It?

By Upendra Mishra

BOSTON—One of the fastest-growing industries today is not artificial intelligence. It is not social media. It is not even wellness.

It is the business of awakening.

Open YouTube, Instagram or Facebook and you will find an endless parade of gurus, life coaches, spiritual influencers and self-proclaimed enlightened masters explaining how to find peace, liberation, abundance, higher consciousness or the “science of living.”

A saffron robe. A large tilak. Long hair. A flowing beard. A calm voice. A few Sanskrit words. Thousands—or even millions—of followers. Instant guru.

Perhaps some of them are wise. Perhaps many sincerely want to help. But I often find myself asking a simple question. If someone is truly awakened, why would they spend so much time trying to convince the world that they are?

Shouldn’t awakening reduce the need to be admired?

After years of writing this Pearls of Wisdom column and reading the Upanishads, the Bhagavad Gita, Buddhist teachings, Western philosophy and modern psychology, I have become less interested in finding another guru and more interested in asking one question.

What exactly is awakening?

Like many people, I once imagined awakening as a dramatic spiritual event. Perhaps while meditating, a brilliant light appears. The mind becomes silent. Bliss descends. Every problem disappears. A guru whispers a secret mantra, and life is transformed forever.

It is a beautiful story. But is it true? Or do we believe it because it is easier than confronting ourselves?

It is much easier to believe someone else possesses a secret than to spend years honestly examining our own lives. We seek shortcuts because self-reflection is difficult. We seek gurus because responsibility is heavy. We hope someone else will remove our confusion without asking us to face it.

My own experience has been very different. If awakening exists, it is not a single event. It is not a certificate. It is certainly not an identity one advertises on social media.

It is a continuous process. A daily practice. A lifelong discipline. A moment of awareness can easily be followed by a moment of ego. Clarity can quickly dissolve into anger, pride, jealousy or fear.

There is no graduation ceremony. Only practice.

Over time, I have come to believe that awakening is not something you achieve. It is what remains when you stop pretending to be someone you are not.

That idea appears across civilizations.

The Upanishads repeatedly point inward. One of their central declarations is Tat Tvam Asi—“Thou Art That.” Truth is not somewhere outside waiting to be discovered. It is hidden beneath layers of conditioning, fear, ambition and illusion.

Thousands of miles away and centuries apart, Socrates arrived at a remarkably similar conclusion.

“Know thyself.”

Not know your religion. Not know your political ideology. Not know your favorite spiritual teacher.

Know yourself.

Carl Jung echoed the same wisdom when he wrote, “Until you make the unconscious conscious, it will direct your life and you will call it fate.”

Perhaps awakening is simply the gradual removal of everything that prevents us from seeing ourselves honestly.

Not becoming someone new.

Remembering who we have always been.

How many of our decisions are actually ours?

How much of what we call success belongs to society rather than to us?

How many opinions do we defend simply because we inherited them?

How many identities do we wear just to be accepted?

Parent.

Executive.

Disciple.

Victim.

Winner.

Loser.

Spiritual person.

Successful person.

Maybe awakening begins the moment we stop performing. Maybe it begins when we no longer need to impress anyone—including ourselves.

So what happens after awakening? Probably nothing spectacular.

The sun still rises.

Bills still arrive.

People still disappoint us.

Our bodies still age.

Life goes on.

The miracle is not that the world changes. The miracle is that our relationship with the world changes. We stop blaming others for our unhappiness. We stop chasing endless validation. We stop comparing ourselves with everyone else. We stop living as actors on a stage.

Instead, we begin responding rather than reacting. We begin seeing rather than assuming. We begin listening rather than defending. The awakened person does not become extraordinary. He or she simply becomes authentic.

Perhaps that is why I have come to believe that awakening is radical self-honesty, not a mystical performance.

The deepest spiritual practice may not be sitting in a cave. It may be having the courage to look into the mirror without looking away.

Another misconception deserves questioning. Many people believe awakening requires becoming a monk, renouncing family, abandoning work or withdrawing from society.

I do not think so.

The Bhagavad Gita was not spoken in a monastery. It was spoken on a battlefield. Krishna did not ask Arjuna to escape life. He asked him to understand himself—and then act with clarity.

Perhaps that is awakening. Not escaping the world. Living fully in it without becoming enslaved by it.

Once we truly understand our values, our fears, our strengths, our weaknesses and the motives behind our choices, something remarkable happens.

We no longer need someone else to tell us who we are. We no longer seek constant approval. We no longer need to borrow certainty from gurus or institutions. That kind of wisdom cannot be purchased. No mantra can replace it. No retreat can guarantee it. No teacher, however enlightened, can hand it to us.

Every human being must discover it through relentless self-observation and uncompromising honesty. The Buddha is believed to have said, “Be a lamp unto yourself.”

The older I become, the more those words resonate. Perhaps the greatest teacher is not the one who gathers the most followers. Perhaps the greatest teacher is the one who eventually teaches us that we no longer need a teacher.

And perhaps awakening is simply this:

When the masks fall away.

When pretending becomes exhausting.

When we stop trying to become extraordinary.

When we become fully ourselves.

The real challenge, then, is not to awaken once.

It is to remain awake—honest, aware and authentic—until our final breath.

(Upendra Mishra is the founder of Precise Marketing & Media and a leading advocate for rethinking how marketing drives business growth. Through his “Marketing Upside Down” perspective, he challenges the traditional focus on marketing activity and instead emphasizes revenue as the only metric that matters.With more than 30 years of experience, Upendra has developed the Precise Marketing System, a proven framework that helps companies uncover revenue leaks, focus on high-value opportunities, and build scalable growth engines. His approach has delivered measurable results, including helping a company grow from $14 million to $55 million in just three years. He is the author of Precise Marketing: The Proven System for Growing Revenue in a Noisy World, where he outlines his philosophy for succeeding in today’s crowded and uncertain marketplace. He is also the author of After the Fall: How Owen Lost Everything and Found What Truly Matters. For more, vivit: www.UpendraMishra.com)