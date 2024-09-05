Bollywood Roundup: Sara Ali Khan, Anushka Sen, Kajol, and more…

- Advertisement -

Sara Ali Khan nails look in earthy shade

Mumbai– Actress Sara Ali Khan dropped a motley of pictures looking every inch a doll in earthy hues.

Sara took to Instagram, where she shared a string of pictures dressed in a light brown hued tube dress. The actress completed her outfit with chunky golden jewelry and a Jacquemus bag. For the look, she chose to go minimal with nude a make-up look.

She wrote as the caption: “Though we travel the world over to find the beautiful, we must carry it with us, or we find it not.”

The actress had recently shared a post on the photo-sharing app with filmmaker Anurag Basu and her ‘Metro… In Dino’ co-star Aditya Roy Kapur. The three could be seen making goofy faces at the camera as they struck a pose together.

For the caption, she wrote: “Metro In Dino…Madness mein hum teeno.”

Talking about the actress, Sara made her acting debut in 2018 with Abhishek Kapoor’s romantic inter-faith love story ‘Kedarnath’, alongside late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

She has then featured in action film ‘Simmba’, directed by Rohit Shetty and produced by Rohit Shetty Picturez, Reliance Entertainment and Dharma Productions. The movie starred Ranveer Singh, Sonu Sood and Ajay Devgn reprising his role of ‘Singham’ in a cameo role.

Sara has also been a part of movies like ‘Love Aaj Kal’, ‘Coolie No. 1’, ‘Atrangi Re’, ‘Gaslight’, ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’, and ‘Murder Mubarak’.

She was last seen as Usha Mehta in the historical biographical film ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’, that revolves around India’s struggle for freedom in 1942. It is written and directed by Kannan Iyer and produced by Karan Johar, also starring Alexx O’Nell and Emraan Hashmi. The film is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

She will also be seen in ‘Sky Force’, and ‘Eagle’ in the kitty.

Anushka Sen turns ‘black beauty’

Mumbai– Actress Anushka Sen on Thursday gave a sneak peek into her favourite black outfits, by dropping a video on the viral social media trend.

Taking to Instagram, Anushka, who enjoys 39.3 million followers, shared a Reel video showing off her black dresses.

In the video, we can see Anushka wearing a black and white polka dot dress. We can see her wearing a round neck black bodycon dress, and opted for a subtle makeup look.

The young diva is looking pretty in a sleeveless white and black striped dress.

The clip ends with Anushka wearing a denim black sleeveless dress.

The video is captioned as: “This trend, but my way! All my fav black outfits!! Comment your fav out of these! Mine is the one with the bows! Reel suggestions from Sen Ki Sena #reels #reelsinstagram”.

The comment section is filled with love for Anushka. Fans wrote: “Can I come and steal your wardrobe?”, “I need your closet gurrl”, “nothing is more hotter than black”.

Anushka began her career as a child actor in 2009 with Zee TV’s show ‘Yahan Main Ghar Ghar Kheli’. She essayed the role of child Parvati in the mythological show ‘Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev’.

She was seen as Meher and Baal Sakhi in the fantasy show ‘Baalveer’. Anushka also portrayed the role of Manikarnika in ‘Khoob Ladi Mardaani-Jhansi Ki Rani’.

The young diva also participated in ‘Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11’, in which Arjun Bijlani emerged as winner of the season.

Anushka has featured in movies like ‘Crazy Cukkad Family’, and ‘Am I Next’.

She was last seen in the web series ‘Dil Dosti Dilemma’ in which Anushka portrayed the role of Asmara. Directed by Debbie Rao and produced by Jahanara Bhargava and Seema Mohapatra, the show also stars Shishir Sharma, Mahesh Thakur, and Priyanshu Chatterjee.

The show is streaming on Prime Video.

Kajol talks about the two biggest teachers in her life

Mumbai– Actress Kajol on the occasion of Teacher’s Day shared that the two biggest teachers in her life are her mother Tanuja and daughter Nysa.

Kajol took to Instagram, where she shared a throwback picture from her toddler days. In the monochrome picture a baby kajol is seen sitting on her mother’s shoulders and smiling at the camera.

“To the two bigggest teachers of my life … my mom who gave me all the lessons and the child me who learnt them in her own way.. stumbling and falling and misunderstanding and experiencing .. I can see u both so much clearer now .. #happyteachersday #firstteacher #motherknowsbest,” she wrote as the caption.

Kajol’s upcoming work includes ‘Maharagni – Queen of Queens’ and ‘Do Patti’. In ‘Maharagni – Queen of Queens’, Kajol reunites with choreographer-director Prabhudeva after 27 years after ‘Minsara Kanavu’, which was released in 1997. The upcoming pan-India film is set to be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Kajol has been in the industry for almost 32 years. She is now gearing up for the release of ‘Do Patti’, which also has Kriti Sanon and Shaheer Sheikh in pivotal roles.

‘Do Patti’ is labelled as a mystery thriller, which is directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi and tells the tale set in the northern Indian hills.

She was last seen in “Lust Stories 2”, an anthology directed by R. Balki, Konkona Sen Sharma, Amit Sharma and Sujoy Ghosh. The film has an ensemble cast including Mrunal Thakur, Kumud Mishra, Amruta Subhash, Angad Bedi, Neena Gupta, Tamannaah Bhatia, Tillotama Shome, Vijay Varma and others.

Kajol featured in the “Tilchatta” segment of the anthology, which was directed by Amit Sharma, revolving around debauchery.

When Anushka Sharma’s father asked her to leave the dining table

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma has opened up on how she inculcated the disciplined routine in her life, crediting her parents, and her Army background.

Recently, Anushka was present at an event in Mumbai. During a media interaction, she was heard talking about maintaining discipline in life, and how she appreciates the little things done by her parents during her growing years.

Daughter of Army officer– Colonel Ajay Kumar Sharma, Anushka said: “I think one thing that my parents did very naturally, and I think it is because I come from an Army background we lived a very disciplined life. Not like how you imagine a military home to be, naturally the routines.”

“For example if we were very finicky on the table, we didn’t want to eat something, our dad used to not shout at us, nothing, he used to say, ‘please leave, but when you are hungry that’s what you going to get’. And I think these things are important. We valued what our parents were doing for us. It really has made me appreciate things a lot,” added Anushka.

Meanwhile, Anushka made her acting debut in 2008 opposite Shah Rukh Khan in romantic film ‘Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi’. She rose to prominence with starring roles in Yash Raj Films’ romances ‘Band Baaja Baaraat’, and ‘Jab Tak Hai Jaan’.

She has been a part of films like — ‘Badmaash Company’, ‘Patiala House’, ‘Ladies vs Ricky Bahl’, ‘Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola’, ‘PK’, ‘NH10’, ‘Bombay Velvet’, ‘Dil Dhadakne Do’, ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’, ‘Sultan’, ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’, ‘Sanju’, ‘Sui Dhaaga’.

Anushka last featured in the 2018 comedy drama ‘Zero’, written by Himanshu Sharma, directed by Aanand L Rai and produced by Colour Yellow Productions in collaboration with Red Chillies Entertainment. The film starred Shah Rukh Khan, and Katrina Kaif.

She was the producer of period horror film ‘Bulbbul’, written and directed by Anvita Dutt. It was produced by Anushka and Karnesh Ssharma under Clean Slate Filmz, and starred Triptii Dimri in the lead role alongside Avinash Tiwary, Paoli Dam, Rahul Bose, and Parambrata Chattopadhyay.

Anushka next has “Chakda ‘Xpress”– a biographical sport drama based on the life of Jhulan Goswami, written by Abhishek Banerjee, and directed by Prosit Roy. It stars Anushka, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Renuka Shahane, Anshul Chauhan, Koushik Sen, Mahesh Thakur.

Mrunal Thakur shares glimpse of ‘OG skones’; calls back Danish Devgn for ‘Vada Pav’

Mumbai– Actress Mrunal Thakur on Thursday gave a peek into a yummy spread of scones, which was posted by filmmaker Danish Devgn.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Mrunal, who has 13.5 million followers on the photo sharing application, re-shared Danish’s post, who is the nephew of Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn.

Danish, who is in London, UK for the shoot of the upcoming movie ‘Son of Sardaar 2’ took to his Instagram Stories and shared a snap, which shows a table full of traditional British baked cuisine– scones, and jam.

He wrote in the caption: “Y’all were missed…Mrunal Thakur, Kubbra Sait”.

Mrunal re-shared and said: “Omg this is what you call the OG skones!Come back soon now Vada Paav is waiting for you all hahahaha”.

‘Son of Sardaar 2’ stars Ajay Devgn in the lead.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mrunal began her acting career in 2012 with the television show ‘Mujhse Kuchh Kehti…Yeh Khamoshiyaan’. She has featured in shows like ‘Arjun’, ‘Kumkum Bhagya’. She has also participated in ‘Nach Baliye 7’.

Mrunal was also a part of the web series ‘Made in Heaven 2’. She featured in the episode titled ‘Beauty and the Beast’ as Adhira Arya. The romantic drama that is streaming on Prime Video is produced by Excel Entertainment, and chronicles the lives of Tara and Karan, two wedding planners in Delhi.

The series stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Arjun Mathur, Jim Sarbh, Shashank Arora, Kalki Koechlin, Shivani Raghuvanshi and Mona Singh in the lead roles.

She has starred in movies like ‘Love Sonia’, ‘Super 30’, ‘Batla House’, ‘Dhamaka’, ‘Sita Ramam’, ‘Pippa’, and ‘The Family Star’.

She last featured in a cameo appearance as Divya in the recently released Telugu science fiction film ‘Kalki 2898AD’. Directed by Nag Ashwin and produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, the film starred Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani.

Mrunal next has ‘Pooja Meri Jaan’, and ‘Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai’ in the kitty. (IANS)