Bollywood Roundup: Salman Khan, Radhika Madan, Sushmita Sen, and more…

Salman Khan brings ‘sexy back’ in new shirtless picture in pool

Mumbai– Bollywood superstar Salman Khan treated his fans to a sexy shirtless picture from the pool, which has now gone viral.

Salman took to Twitter, where he shared a picture of himself in which he posed in a swimming pool.

In the image, Salman’s back is towards the camera as he flaunted his perfect muscled physique.

He wrote in his caption: “Back to life, back to reality.”

Salman keeps sharing pictures from his workout routine on social media. Recently, he had shared a picture from his leg day at the gym and captioned it “haalat kharaab.”

On the work front, Salman’s latest release is ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’, which also stars Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Bhumika Chawala and Venkatesh among many others.

He will next be seen in ‘Tiger 3’ alongside Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi.

When Radhika Madan got injured from hanging between two poles and did a retake

Mumbai– Actres Radhika Madan, who is gearing up for her streaming series ‘Saas, Bahu aur Flamingo’, shared an incident from the sets of the show when she had to slide from second floor to the ground floor during a scene. However, things didn’t go as planned and it led to Radhika hanging between two poles after being launched off a conveyor belt.

The actress said: “For one of the action scenes, there was this conveyor belt from the second floor to the ground floor, and I had to slide from this second floor to the ground floor. I was really fired up and super excited to shoot this scene because I really like doing action scenes. In fact, all the action scenes in Saas, Bahu aur Flamingo that are there, I have done it myself, I really don’t like using stunt doubles. So for this particular scene, I started the sequence and mid-way through it, I realised that my shoe or my heel had gotten stuck to the side and I flew and bounced off the belt.”

She further mentioned: “While I had all the necessary protection with a harness, the thrust of the push wasn’t regulated and hence threw me off the ground so I was left hanging between two poles after a great launch from the conveyor belt. There was pin drop silence on the set after this happened because everyone got really concerned in case I had hurt myself and I did get an injury mark on my leg. After they got me off, my concern was did we at least get the shot, and I turned to Homi and asked him if he needed one more and he just looked at me and asked me to give one more take to this and there I was, doing this all over again, this time, successfully.”

Produced by Maddock Films, the series is directed by Homi Adajania and also stars Dimple Kapadia, Angira Dhar and Isha Talwar in pivotal roles along with Ashish Verma, Varun Mitra, Udit Arora, Deepak Dobriyal and Monica Dogra.

‘Saas Bahu aur Flamingo’ will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from May 5.

To portray Gauri Sawant, Sushmita Sen learnt every dialogue by heart

Mumbai– Actress Sushmita Sen, who is set to play transgender activist Gauri Sawant in the web series ‘Taali’, took 6 months for the project but she learnt every dialogue by heart. It was Gauri Sawant’s PIL (public interest litigation) that led to a landmark Supreme Court judgement in 2014, recognising the transgender community as the third gender.

The creative duo behind ‘Taali’ Arjun Singgh Baran and Kartk D. Nishandar revealed that the actress did her homework quite well.

The creative duo recalled the passion with which Sushmita immersed herself into Gauri’s life. They said: “She took around six months to say okay to the script and she knew it by heart. So in tune with the script she was by then that during the shoot, if we added or changed a line, she would tell us instantly that it wasn’t there originally. She does her homework very well.”

The duo said that Sushmita had read the script at least four to five times and literally lived with the character till she became one with it. They further mentioned: “Acting coach Atul Mongia helped her to finetune the transformation and director Ravi Jadav guided her to get the nuances of the Marathi diction right. She also worked very hard on her voice modulation. She put her heart and soul into ‘Taali’ and today we cannot imagine anyone else playing Gauri other than her.”

Helmed by the national award-winning filmmaker Ravi Jadhav, ‘Taali’ will explore the momentous life of Gauri from her childhood, her transition, and her contribution to revolutionising the transgender movement in India.

