Bollywood Roundup: Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai, Ajay Devgn, and more…

Salman Khan gets injured while working out, says ‘Tiger Zakhmi Hai’

Mumbai– Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who was recently seen in ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ and is gearing up for his upcoming film ‘Tiger 3’, recently got injured while working out.

The actor recently took to his social media to share the update with his followers. He posted a picture in which he can be seen with his back facing the camera with kinesiology tape on one shoulder.

He wrote in the caption, “Wen u think u r carrying the weight of the world on your shoulders, he says duniya ko chodo paanch kilo ka dumbbell utha ke dikhao [forget the world, pick this five-kilogram dumbbell]. Tiger zakhmi hai. #Tiger3”.

In the comments, fans added their well wishes to the star. One fan said, “Oh No (pleading face emoji) take care and get well soon my tiger.” While one cheeky fan shared a still of Shah Rukh Khan and Salman from Pathaan and wrote, “Painkillers will do the work (winking face emoji) #TigerZakhmiHai”.

Earlier this year, Salman reprised his role of Tiger in Siddharth Anand’s ‘Pathaan’. He and Shah Rukh reunited on the screen once again after ‘Zero’.

In ‘Tiger 3’, Salman will be sharing the screen with Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi.

Aishwarya’s ‘hoodie couture’ on Cannes red carpet leaves the world divided

Cannes– Making her 21st appearance on the Cannes red carpet on Thursday evening (local time), Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, after French photographers mistook Urvashi Rautela for her, left observers flummoxed with her choice of clothing.

The less respectful called it ‘hoodie couture’, some others said it appeared as if she had picked up a flowing sheet of aluminum foil from a kitchen in a hurry to act as a sort of canopy atop her flowing black gown; her fawning fans, however, insisted that she was looking very much like the “Queen of Cannes”.

In the past, according to media reports, she has shown up in a gold mermaid gown by Roberto Cavalli, accessorised with coral lips and immaculate hair, or as the personification of Cinderella, and last year, Renaissance painter Botticelli’s ageless masterpiece, The Birth of Venus, had clearly inspired her look.

Earlier in the morning, she wore a little more understandable dress — what looked like a shimmery green cape (reportedly by Valentino) paired with straight hair, light lipliner, and high heels. This look was for a L’Oreal event. Aishwarya has been representing the cosmetics giant for more than two decades.

Ajay Devgn’s company forays into NE, opens multiplex in Guwahati

Mumbai– Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn, who has recently directed and was seen in ‘Bholaa’, is set to change the dynamics of movie exhibitions in the northeast part of the country.

The actor’s NY Cinemas will open its exclusive multiplex cinema in the heart of Guwahati city. This multiplex will be NY Cinema’s entry in the northeast region after successfully having delivered multiple screens in North and West of the country.

The theatre is designed keeping the Assamese culture and tradition in mind where everyone feels at home.

NY Cinemas, a multiplex chain, was founded by Ajay with the intention of bringing the old-world charm of single screens back to the multiplexes and bringing the audiences closer to their favourite films and film stars.

Ajay said: “It’s a pleasure to have finally made it to the northeast and I hope the people of Guwahati give NY Cinemas the same love that they always shower on me and my films.”

Unique features like a 360-degree photo booth, a 12 feet video wall in the theatre lobby and multiple selfie points to capture every happy moment and go back with wholesome memories completes the entire movie watching experience at NY Cinemas.

Rajkummar Rao’s sense of humour ‘on the same wavelength’ as Farah Khan’s

Mumbai– Rajkummar Rao is all set to host IIFA Rocks this year alongside the acclaimed director-choreographer Farah Khan. And the actor is excited because, as he puts it, he shares “great comfort” with Farah Khan and thinks their sense of humour is on the “same wavelength”.

Rao seemed raring to entertain his fans with his hosting skills. He’ll be seen hosting an IIFA event for the first time in its history. Sharing his excitement, he said: “I am very happy to host IIFA for the first time with Farah Khan. It will be my first time ever at IIFA.”

Talking about his preparation for IIFA Rocks, the ‘Badhaai Do’ actor said: “It is going to be great. Farah Ma’am and I share great comfort together. We are really thick friends and our sense of humour is on the same wavelength. It would be great fun to co-host the show with her.”

When asked if Farah takes all his lines, what would be his reaction, the actor jokingly answered: “That would be great. I have done films like ‘Trapped’ with no dialogue, so I don’t need dialogues at all. I would happily give my lines to her.”

IIFA, like last year, will be held at Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. The event will kick off on May 25 with a press meet followed by IIFA Rocks on the second day. The main event will take place on May 27 at the Etihad Arena.

On the work front, Rao will be next seen in ‘Stree 2’; with Janhvi Kapoor in ‘Mr & Mrs Mahi’; and in ‘Sri’, where he is playing the visually impaired industrialist Srikanth Bolla.

Janhvi Kapoor steps into the world of ‘The Little Mermaid’

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor turned into a mermaid for a new promotional asset of the upcoming film ‘The Little Mermaid’. The actress took to her social media platform on Friday to share a video with magical realism.

In the video, she can be seen stepping into the magical world of Princess Ariel as a fan and magically fits into it for her young fans as she recitesa ‘Machhli Jal Ki Rani Hai.’

‘The Little Mermaid’ directed by Rob Marshall, features Halle Bailey as Ariel, Melissa McCarthy as Ursula, Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric, Javier Bardem as King Triton, Daveed Diggs as Sebastian, Jacob Tremblay as Flounder, Awkwafina as Scuttle, Noma Dumezweni, and Jude Akuwudike.

Disney India is set to release ‘The Little Mermaid’ in cinemas on May 26 in English. (IANS)