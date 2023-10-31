Bollywood Roundup: Richa Chadha, Kangana Ranaut, Neel Samarthh, and more…

From Sidhu Moosewala to Bengali, Latin and Turkish music: Richa Chadha has a diverse playlist

New Delhi– Actress Richa Chadha says her diverse music playlist reflects her gypsy taste.

The actress revealed that she listens to a lot of Karan Aujla, Sidhu Moosewala, Beyonce and Bossa Nova.

Asked what’s her playlist sounds like, Richa in a conversation with IANS shared: “My playlist is very diverse. I listen to a lot of old Hindi music, trance, electronic, 90s and 2000s hip-hop, listen to the latest Punjabi pop music with Karan Aujla, Sidhu Moosewala, Beyonce, Bossa Nova which is very different vibe to the music one of my favourite band is the Gotan Project.”

The actress then revealed that currently she is vibing on African music.

Richa said: “My playlist is very diverse. I have Bengali songs, Marathi songs, and Turkish songs… Assamese, Latin, Portuguese music. So I think I am a citizen of the world and my music reflects my gypsy taste.”

Does her taste in music match with her husband Ali Fazal’s taste?

The actress said: “It is very different from the music Ali listens to. Ali listens to a lot of melodies and I can almost predict what he listens to but I don’t think he can predict what I listen to.”

Kangana blasts rapper Shubh for celebrating ‘cowardly killing’ of Indira Gandhi

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, who plays the titular role in the recently released movie ‘Tejas’, has come down heavily on the Punjabi-Canadian rapper Shubhneet Singh, known by his stage name Shubh.

Shubh has again found himself surrounded in a fresh controversy after the alleged ‘distorted map of India’ controversy. This time, the rapper while performing on stage in one of his shows was handed over a hoodie by a fan among the audience.

Shubh looked at the hoodie before flaunting it to the live audience. It’s being alleged that the hoodie has the graphic print of the events of India’s former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s assassination by her bodyguards, Satwant Singh and Beant Singh.

An Internet user shared a low quality video of the event where Shubh was flaunting the hoodie. The user wrote in the caption: “Khalistani singer Shubh glorified Indira Gandhi’s killers in London by wearing hoodie with pic and date of her assassination on the map of Punjab. Earlier, when he posted distorted map of Bharat, Congress and the leftist ecosystem defended him tooth and nail (sic)”.

Retweeting the video, Kangana blasted Shubh as she wrote, “Celebrating the cowardly killing of an old woman by those who she appointed as her saviours. When you are trusted to protect but you take advantage of the trust and faith and use the same weapons to kill the ones were suppose to protect then it’s a shameful act of cowardice not of bravery (sic)”.

“One must be ashamed of such a cowardly attack on an elderly lady who was disarmed and unaware, a lady who was the chosen leader of a democracy, nothing to glorify here Shubham ji. Shame,” she added.

Shubh has been at the centre of controversies for a couple of months now. It all began when Canada accused India of killing Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in the Canadian province of British Columbia which led to escalated diplomatic tensions between the two nations. Amid the row, Shubh was accused of supporting Khalistani separatists as he allegedly shared a distorted map of India on his social media handle.

Neel Samarthh finds inspiration in Anil & Ranbir Kapoor: ‘Both are remarkable’

Mumbai– Actor Neel Samarthh, who was last seen in the show ‘Sapnon Ki Chhalaang’, shared how he looks up to Anil Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor, for inspiration in the acting world, adding that both portray a variety of roles effectively.

Talking about the same, Neel said: “I consider myself to be old school when it comes to Bollywood, and I’ve always had great admiration for Anil Kapoor. I’ve watched many of his films, and he has portrayed a wide range of characters with different shades. He’s a versatile actor who can play negative, positive, comedy, romantic roles – he’s a complete package.”

“In the modern era, I look up to Ranbir Kapoor. He’s subtle and composed in his acting, and he, too, can portray a variety of roles effectively. Both of these actors are remarkable in their own right. However, if I had to pick an overall inspiration, Shah Rukh Khan has always been and will continue to be my inspiration. I believe he’s exceptional in every aspect of his craft,” he shared.

The actor further shared how he always wanted to sing professionally and compose music.

“I think I would have been into music composing as a lyricist and a singer. I came to Mumbai with the dream of becoming a singer. One day, one of my roommates, who was an actor, invited me to accompany him to an audition. When we went there, a casting director noticed me and asked if I was an actor. I hesitated and said I didn’t want to as I didn’t have any acting experience,” said Neel.

The actor added: “However, he insisted and asked me to at least introduce myself. I reluctantly gave a brief introduction, and then he asked me to perform a small part of a script. Surprisingly, I was selected for the audition. It was at that moment that I realised I had a hidden talent for acting.”

Nora Fatehi roped in for Remo D’ Souza’s untitled film

Mumbai– Actress-dancer Nora Fatehi will be collaborating with choreographer-director Remo D’Souza once again, for a yet-to-be-titled film.

This will mark yet another collaboration between them, as Nora will next be seen in Remo’s next film ‘Be Happy’, where she will star alongside veteran Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

While there are next to no details available on this upcoming venture, the dancing sensation quickly took to the idea after her ‘Hip-Hop India’ colleague gave her the details.

One of the film’s developers said: “There were several discussions for the next step after ‘Be Happy’ and Remo had an idea which Nora instantly took on. We hope it culminates because that will definitely be an exciting project, very different from ‘Be Happy’.”

In Remo’s film ‘Street Dancer’, her song ‘Garmi’ became the go-to song for people to groove to. Even to date, ‘Garmi’ is still quite the strong party track, though her acting was actually what impressed Remo more than her dancing.

As the two share a strong synergy, their chemistry on screen and stage was able to make their reality rap-based show ‘Hip Hop India’ a big success, and was able to take a spot in the Guinness Book of World Records for organising the largest on-ground hip-hop activity.

The journey of Nora and Remo from ‘Street Dancer’ to ‘Be Happy’ was not just a story of professional collaboration but also a testament to the strength of her friendship with Remo, their shared love for dance, storytelling, and their commitment to pushing the boundaries of their art. (IANS)