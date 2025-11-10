HEARTBEATS: When Music, Dance, and Community Moved in Beautiful Rhythm

- Advertisement -

BOSTON – Boston’s music lovers were treated to a evening of melody, rhythm, and community on Saturday, November 8, 2025, as HEARTBEATS – A Celebration of Rhythm and Romance brought together some of the region’s talented performers for a cause.

Held at Keefe Tech Auditorium in Framingham, MA, from 4:00 PM to 7:30 PM, the concert served as both a joyous post-Diwali celebration and a fundraiser for local charities.

Conceptualized and directed by Rajiv Gangurde—a scientist by profession and musician by passion—HEARTBEATS celebrated the evolution of rhythm and romance in Hindi cinema, weaving classic melodies and modern anthems into one seamless journey. Gangurde’s vision for uniting the community through music shone brightly throughout the evening, and his dual role as lead singer and creative force behind the show was met with resounding applause.

Music, Dance, and a Touch of Theatre

The musical experience was beautifully interwoven with captivating dance performances and a charming skit featuring Rish Dey-Kunz and Shreya Soni—two young performers who stole hearts as an elderly couple debating the appeal of old versus new Bollywood songs with Gangurde. This delightful segment set the tone for the evening, introducing the concert’s central theme of how love and rhythm evolve through time.

In addition to the skit, dancers led by Preanshi Charnalia and her talented team brought color, energy, and emotion to the stage. Their choreography added visual flair and rhythmic grace that perfectly complemented the live music, creating a multidimensional performance that truly engaged the audience.

To watch a glimpse from the program, please click here, or on the image below.

Vocal Brilliance and Musical Magic

Alongside Gangurde, the concert featured an exceptional lineup of vocalists—Ashwini Paranjape-Ranade, Suzana Naik, and Raghu Saranathan—each of whom delivered powerful, soulful performances that resonated deeply with the audience. Their dedication, rehearsals, and on-stage chemistry were evident in every note, balancing emotion with technical mastery.

Gangurde led the show vocally, performing dynamic solos such as “Tere Mast Mast Do Nain,” “Badtameez Dil,” and “Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.” His duets, including “Beedi Jalaile” and “Aaja Aaja Main Hoon Pyaar Tera,” showcased infectious energy and stage presence.

The duet “Aaja Aaja”—sung with Ashwini—was widely hailed as the musical highlight of the night. The performance reached an electrifying peak when 17-year-old Raahil Parikh delivered an outstanding drum solo that drew thunderous applause.

It was remarkable to witness a six-member live orchestra creating such a rich, full-bodied sound that filled the auditorium. The orchestra’s synergy added immense musical charm, breathing life into every rhythm and melody.

The Orchestra

The heartbeat of HEARTBEATS lay in its phenomenal band of Boston-based musicians:

Angshuman Parashar – Bass

Bharat Lagu – Tabla

Hiral Parikh – Octapad

Manish Kurup – Guitar

Nikhil Pendharkar – Keyboard

Raahil Parikh – Drums

Sound and lighting, expertly designed by Jawed Wahid, elevated the concert into a visually and sonically immersive experience.

Music With a Mission

Beyond the entertainment, HEARTBEATS stayed true to its purpose—giving back to the community. Proceeds from the concert are being directed toward local nonprofits supporting education, senior care, and community welfare.