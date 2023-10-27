Bollywood Roundup: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Mouni Roy, and more…

Ranveer recounts ‘picture-perfect’ proposal to Deepika in Maldives: ‘I phasaoed her’

Mumbai– Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, who has graced the couch of ‘Koffee With Karan’ season 8, with his wife Deepika Padukone, shared about the dreamy proposal he had planned for his ladylove in Maldives.

Bollywood’s power couple Deepika and Ranveer have once again captured the hearts of their fans with their enchanting appearance on ‘Koffee with Karan’, hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar.

The couple’s recent rendezvous on the show has left their admirers in awe, as they witnessed the genuine and endearing connection between Deepika and Ranveer, reaffirming their status as the darlings of the film industry.

Talking about the proposal, Ranveer said: “We go to Maldives and I am secretly carrying the ring with me, we do the sandbank adventure where a boat takes us out to the middle of the sea, there is just one tiny sliver of sand in the middle and all around is just nothing, it’s just sea, just infinite sea.”

“They drop you over there, they put up a tent for you, you can chill there for the day, then they leave. It was literally just her and me in the middle of the sea. I was like, this is it, I have done it. It was the perfect scenario. I also admit that I kind of phasaoed her,” he shared.

Ranveer further revealed: “I said I am going to make this proposal scene so picture perfect that she won’t be able to say no, she will be compelled to say yes. So, they have dropped us off and left, it is just her and me on the island. I popped the question, gave her the ring, she didn’t expect it, she got emotional and that was it. She said yes and I felt like the king of the world and yeah, we were engaged.”

He went on: “We come straight from Maldives and we go to Bangalore because that was my big masterplan. We will be there for a day or two and the third day, I will sit the family down and tell them that, look I am truly, madly, deeply in love with your daughter. I have proposed marriage to her and she has said yes, I had everything prepared for her.”

The show is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

‘Temptation is a forever concept,’ says Mouni Roy

Mumbai– Actress Mouni Roy, who has turned into the queen of hearts in the upcoming youth-based reality show ‘Temptation Island’, believes that “temptation is a forever concept.”

In the teaser that was released on Friday, Mouni is heard saying: “Jab temptations saamne aate hai, love khatre mein aa jaata hai.”

Talking further about the concept of the show, Mouni said: “Temptation is a forever concept. From Adam and Eve’s forbidden fruit to the captivating Mohini avatar of Lord Vishnu, even the gods couldn’t escape it, we are still humans!”

‘Temptation Island India’, a Banijay Asia production, offers audiences a special chance to see the ultimate romance test. The alluring Mouni Roy will open doors for the participants to discover new connections and their own paths to self-discovery in the ultimate ‘Pyaar Ki Pariksha’.

‘Temptation Island India’ starts November 3 on JioCinema.

‘Tiger 3’ actress Michelle Lee: Towel fight scene with Katrina at the Hammam was pretty epic

Mumbai– Hollywood actor Michelle Lee, who specialises in shooting extreme fight sequences, will be seen doing some action with actress Katrina Kaif in the upcoming ‘Tiger 3’.

Lee has acted with Scarlett Johannson in ‘Black Widow’, Johnny Depp in ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’, Brad Pitt in ‘Bullet Train’ & Tom Hardy in ‘Venom’.

Lee reveals Katrina and she had rehearsed for over two weeks before they shot the sequence at the Hammam.

She said: “I’m not surprised. I thought it was pretty epic when we were shooting it. We learned and practiced the fight for a couple weeks and then shot it. The set design was absolutely gorgeous and the fight was really fun to do. It was wonderful being on an International film.”

Lee is all praises for Katrina whose dedication towards perfecting action sequences has bowled her over.

She said: “Katrina was as graceful and professional as can be. She worked really hard on getting the movements precise and making sure all the movements flow. It was clear she had experience in choreography so it was super easy to work with her. We worked up a sweat!”

Lee says managing the towels wrapped around their bodies was the biggest challenge of this Hammam sequence.

The actress said: “One of the main challenges was definitely the wardrobe! Our towels needed to stay in the proper place and with so much movement and fight choreography, it was definitely a challenge. We ended up having the towels sewn closed at certain points and that helped a lot.”

She added: “Another challenge was striking each other in the perfect amount of distance so that it looks close enough to be dangerous and strong but far enough to not actually hurt each other.”

“Can you imagine if I actually got her?! But I’m a professional lol. So things went smoothly, neither of us got hit so we just had to make it work for the camera.”

‘Tiger 3’, from the YRF Spy Universe, has been produced by Aditya Chopra and directed by Maneesh Sharma. It is set to release this Diwali, November 12, Sunday in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.

‘Star Vs Food Survival’: Mouni Roy recalls ditching her husband Suraj on treks at last moment

Mumbai– Actress Mouni Roy is all set to embark upon a new journey at the heart of Coorg’s forest with chef Ranveer Brar.

The duo fearlessly began trekking their way to the mountain side as they rappelled through the waterfalls in the series ‘Star Vs Food Survival’.

Along their journey, Mouni recalled ditching her husband Suraj Nambiar at the last moment on his treks as she decided to lay back and chill at her house.

The actress said that watching the new episode will be a great surprise to her husband, who will be proud of her for this.

Elaborating, Mouni said: “One person who will be really proud of me today is my husband. I ditched him a few times at the last moment while going for a trek. Whenever we plan any sports or adventure activity, I ask him to go with his friends while I plan a day at home to chill that includes watching a movie or reading a book. I will keep this adventure as a surprise for him and when he does watch the episode, I think he’ll be really proud of me.”

As the continued along the perilous trek on the mountains, the actress compared her experience of shooting for ‘Star Vs Food Survival’ to her role in the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer film ‘Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva’.

Mouni said: “During the shoot of the film, we wore harnesses and did a lot of rehearsals. This is only one take.”

The actress revealed that her food preferences came as a shock to many on-set, adding: “I am an eggetarian (someone who is primarily vegetarian but also consumes egg) and everybody gets so shocked to know that I do not eat fish, chicken, or mutton.”

Finally, revealing her knowledge of cooking and her preferred ingredients, Mouni said: “I used to not know how to cook at all. My mom used to visit the kitchen often and quiz me on where things were kept. Cut to the lockdown, I was in Dubai for a good five to seven months with my then fiancee and now husband.

“I got bored of ordering food from outside and after 10 days I decided that I needed to do something. I used to video call my mom to learn cooking and now I can prepare a hearty Bengali meal.”

Mouni also revealed that Nolen Gur Powder is her favourite ingredient terming it as “The best sweet in the world”.

Ending on a simple but wise quote about maintaining their health, the actress told the audience: “Eating light meals will help you stay healthy”.

The final episode of ‘Star vs. Food Survival’ is all set to unfold upon audiences on October 30 at 9 p.m. on discovery+ and Discovery Channel.

Salman Khan spotlights fight between Ankita and Vicky this weekend

Mumbai– In the upcoming ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ of the controversial reality show ‘Bigg Boss’ season 17, host and superstar Salman Khan gave a reality check to couple Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, who have for the last two weeks indulged in frequent spats in the house.

Ankita’s constant complaint is that she is not getting enough time with her husband, and Vicky is annoyed at having to explain that he is doing his best to win the game. The couple is on the receiving end of a slew of reality checks dropped by the ‘Dabangg’ host.

Salman goes as far as asking Ankita a rhetorical question: “Are you here to lose your individuality?”

The only answer Ankita has is that she can make her own decisions, but she wants her husband by her side.

Salman doesn’t spare Vicky either, grilling him with pointed questions that don’t have any easy answers but are sure to keep viewers and housemates buzzing with opinions. Will this couple come out unscathed after playing the game with their hearts?

When asked to clean up his mess in the kitchen area by a few housemates, a riled-up Abhishek Pandey defends himself by accusing Mannara Chopra of being messy and not doing her part sweeping the floor.

At this point, Abhishek goes for the low blow and calls her the “duplicate Parineeti Chopra”. Quick to snap back, Mannara warns him to not drag her family members into the fight.

This altercation makes it to Weekend Ka Vaar, and Salman weighs in with his trademark sense of justice. The host does not hold back in telling off Abhishek and remarks that he is a Salman fan, but he’s nothing like the superstar he claims to idolise.

The question is whether Abhishek will break the pattern of provoking others and showing aggression.

The current contestants of ‘Bigg Boss 17’ are Jigna Vora, Sana Raees Khan, Anurag Dobhal, Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, Navid Sole, Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, Abhishek Kumar, Isha Malviya, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Mashettey, Sunny Arya, Firoza Khan, Soniya Bansal, and Mannara Chopra.

The show airs on Colors, and JioCinema. (IANS)