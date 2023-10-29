Odissi at Bollywood by Mouli Pal and Recording Artist Shraddha Agrawal Are Official Entertainers at NECA 2023

BURLINGTON, MA—Mouli Pal, an accomplished Odissi dance artist, choreographer and cultural ambassador, and recording artist Shraddha Agrawal will perform at the annual New England Choice Awards this Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023, at Burlington Marriott Hotel in Burlington, MA.

Ms. Pal will present Odissi at Bollywood during the event. Ms. Pal is an accomplished Odissi dance artist choreographer and cultural ambassador. She has been presented by Museums, Universities, Libraries, Schools and Cultural Institutions across United States, India and Austria.

Ms. Pal founded a non-profit: Upasana Odiss to share her skills and passion for the art form. She has received several honors, awards and grants from New England Foundation for the Arts and Massachusetts Cultural Council. She was also awarded by the National Culture Mission in India.

For her performance, Ms. Agrawal has put together a medley representing a variety of genres and artists. The medley includes iconic retro melodious songs as well as the new age popular songs.

Ms. Agrawal is a senior disciple of PadmaShri Suresh Wadkar ji, and Smt. Kumkum Sanyal. In addition to Hindustani Classical music, she is proficient in various genres such as film songs, ghazals, and bhajans.

Ms. Agrawal is a recording artist as well as a live performer. Over the years she has worked with celebrated artists such as Ravindra Jain, Suresh Wadkar, Shankar Mahadevan, Rekha Bhardwaj, Shridhar Phadke to name a few.

While in India, Ms. Agrawal has been part of the ZeeTV SaReGaMaPa Lil Champs audition and contestant mentoring team. She is a Sangeet Visharad and an independent vocal coach. She is also an MBA, from Bentley University, and an IT professional.