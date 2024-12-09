Bollywood Roundup: Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Sonakshi Sinha, and more…

- Advertisement -

Ranbir Kapoor walks red carpet with actress Olivia Wilde at Red Sea Film Festival

Mumbai– Actor Ranbir Kapoor who was last seen in ‘Animal’ graced the red carpet at the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah.

Multiple videos have been doing rounds on social media which shows Ranbir arriving at the event and posing for shutterbugs. Another clip shows Ranbir meeting actor-director Olivia Wilde, exchanging handshakes and eventually posing for the cameras.

While Ranbir Kapoor chose to wear a traditional Indian red ‘bandgaala’ jacket with black pants, Olivia looked stunning in white gown.

Few days back, Ranbir Kapoor attended the Indian International Film Festival in Goa and shared some very interesting stories and personal memories related to his grandfather Raj Kapoor. IFFI celebrated Raj Kapoor’s centenary in 2024.

On the work front, Ranbir is currently working on ‘Ramayan’ , a project helmed by Nitish Tiwari of ‘Dangal’ fame. While Ranbir is playing Ram, Sai Pallavi and Yash are playing Sita and Ravana respectively. Lara Dutta will essay the role of Kaikeyi and Sunny Deol will be seen as Hanumaan. As per reports the film will be released in two parts.

The first part will be released on Diwali 2025, while the second part will release in 2026.

Talking about his film Ramayan to deadline.com Ranbir said “I am currently working on a film called Ramayan, which is India’s greatest story. It’s being produced by Namit Malhotra…It’s got artists, creators and different crew members from all around the world. It’s made over two parts. It’s the story of Lord Ram and Ravan and it’s India’s greatest story.”

He further stated “And to say it to this new generation with the kind of technology that we have, it’s a very exciting and very gratifying opportunity for me as an actor, especially to play the part of Lord Ram.”

Deepika Padukone holds onto baby Dua as she exits Mumbai airport

Mumbai– Bollywood star Deepika Padukone was seen holding onto her daughter Dua tight as she exited Mumbai’s Kalina Airport.

The actress, who was seen creating a tizzy at Punjabi sensation Diljit Dosanjh’s Dil-Luminati Tour concert in Bangalore, was seen exiting the airport in a fiery red oversized shirt. She completed her look with big sunglasses and her hair tied into a neat bun.

She had Dua in a baby carrier, which was strapped onto her shoulders and held her close while making an exit and sitting into the luxurious car. The actress did not pose for the photographers, who stood outside the airport.

On December 7, Deepika performed on the stage with Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh at his concert in Bengaluru.

In a video clicked by a fan, the actress was seen dancing along as the singer performed his song with Sia, ‘Hass Hass’, on stage. The two also danced on Diljit’s synth-pop track ‘Lover’.

This marked Deepika’s first public appearance after the birth of her daughter Dua. What made the gig special for her was the fact that it was held in her hometown. The Copenhagen-born actress grew up in Bengaluru before she made her way to modelling.

It was on the occasion of Diwali when Deepika and her actor husband Ranveer Singh introduced their daughter to the world. On November 1, the couple revealed their daughter’s name.

Deepika Padukone took to Instagram to share pictures of her daughter’s feet. She captioned the post: “Dua Padukone Singh.”

The actress then explained, “Dua means ‘a prayer’ because she is the answer to our prayers. Our hearts are filled with love and gratitude. – Deepika and Ranveer.”

Deepika and Ranveer started dating while shooting for the film “Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela”. They got married in the year 2018 in Lake Como, Italy. After being married for six years they welcomed their first baby in November 2024.

On the work front, Ranveer and Deepika were last seen in ‘Singham Again’. Prior to this, Deepika was seen in ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ and ‘Fighter’.

Sonakshi Sinha wishes ‘King Khamosh’ Shatrughan on 79th birthday

Mumbai– On her father’s 79th birthday on Monday, actress Sonakshi Sinha wished him in a very special style.

Sonakshi took to Instagram stories, where she shared a throwback picture posing with her father. In the image, she put a “Happy Birthday “ sticker and labelled him as “King Khamosh”.

Shatrughan married wife Poonam Sinha in 1980. The couple have three children including Sonakshi, Luv and Kush Sinha.

Shatrughan’s friend and actor Jackie Shroff, with whom he has worked in films such as “Jawab Hum Denge” and “Yudh” too took to his Instagram stories, where he posted a picture featuring the two stars.

Jackie wrote: “#HappyBirthday” along with a blue heart emoji.

Shatrughan, who is a Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha, first started acting by playing a Pakistani military officer in Dev Anand’s Prem Pujari. He later appeared in villainous roles in Pyar Hi Pyar, Banphool, Manmohan Desai’s Raampur Ka Lakshman, Bhai Ho Toh Aisa.

He was cast along with his wife Poonam in the movie Sabak in 1973.. He acted with Amitabh Bachchan in films like Raaste Ka Paththar, Yaar Meri Zindagi, Shaan and Kala Paththar.

He was then seen in films such as “Kalicharan”, “Bombay To Goa”, “Naseeb”, “Dostana”, “Ab Kya Hoga,” “Yaaron Ka Yaar”, “Dillagi”, “Vishwanath”, “Muqabla” and “Jaani Dushman” to name a few. He was last seen onscreen in “Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se” in 2018, where he essayed the role of Judge Sunil Sinha.

Talking about Sonakshi, who is currently enjoying her marital life with husband Zaheer Iqbal, will next be seen in “Nikita Roy and The Book of Darkness”, a thriller. It also stars Arjun Rampal, Paresh Rawal and Suhail Nayyar in pivotal roles and marks the directorial debut of Sonakshi’s brother Kussh S Sinha.

‘Nikita Roy and The Book of Darkness’ is produced by Nicky &Vicky Bhagnani & Ankur Takrani of Nick Vicky Bhagnani Film, Kratos Entertainment, Kinjal Ghone of Nikita Pai Films and Dinesh Gupta.

Akshay Kumar cheers for ‘trophy wife’ Twinkle: She earns her own accolades

Mumbai– Bollywood star Akshay Kumar has cheered for Twinkle Khanna, whom he referred to as “trophy wife”, after she won an award for her book christened “Welcome To Paradise”.

Akshay took to his Instagram stories section, where he posted a picture of Twinkle holding the trophy and posing for a photograph.

He wrote: “My trophy wife-literally. But she earns her own accolades. So proud of my Crossword Popular Choice Award Winner.”

Talking about “Welcome To Paradise”, it marks Twinkle’s fourth book and has a collection of five short stories, each with a central female character.

In November, Akshay called himself a “proud husband” after his “brilliant” author wife Twinkle Khanna’s book “Welcome To Paradise” got selected for an award.

He took to his Instagram, where he shared a link to vote for Twinkle’s book for the award and captioned it: “Proud husband alert! My brilliant wife’s Welcome to Paradise has been shortlisted for the Crossword Books Award in the fiction category. If you like her work, now’s the time to show some love and cast a vote.”

Meanwhile, Akshay on the work front, was seen in the Ajay Devgn-starrer “Singham Again” by Rohit Shetty.

The third installment from the “Singham” franchise has a motley of stars. It has Ajay as Bajirao Singham, Ranveer Singh as Simmba, Akshay as DCP Veer Sooryavanshi, Kareena Kapoor as Avni, Deepika Padukone as police officer Shakti Shetty, Ravi Kishan, Jackie Shroff, Arjun Kapoor and Tiger Shroff.

Looking forward, Akshay has “Housefull 5” produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. “Housefull 5” stars Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Fardeen Khan, Nana Patekar, Chunky Panday, Jackie Shroff, Dino Morea, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Sonam Bajwa, Chitrangda Singh, and Soundarya Sharma.

Chunky Pandey will reprise his comedic role as Aakhri Pasta in the film, directed by Tarun Mansukhani. The movie is scheduled for theatrical release on June 6, 2025.

The ‘Housefull’ series was launched in 2010 and has since enjoyed three successful sequels: ‘Housefull 2’ in 2012, ‘Housefull 3’ in 2016, and ‘Housefull 4’ in 2019.

Ayushmann: I’m living my dream as an actor, poet and a musician

Mumbai– Ayushmann Khurrana says artistes are probably one of the most loved people because they are blessed to get love from across the world. He added that he is living his dream as an actor, poet and; a singer & musician.

The actor said: “Artistes are probably one of the most loved people because they are blessed to get love from across the world! Art can transcend borders and languages, unify people, transport them from their daily lives and make the world a happier place.”

Ayushmann’s music has been streamed and heard by people living in 184 countries in 2024 and he is humbled to have entertained people worldwide.

“Despite being an actor and not a full time singer/musician, getting this reach for my music – with listeners from 184 countries is truly humbling and this further encourages me to do more music when I get time from my films. I’m truly blessed that I’m in creative arts, trying to bring a smile to the faces of people every single day,”_ says Ayushmann.

Ayushmann toured the US with his smash hit music. He had shows in five cities – Chicago, San Jose, New York, New Jersey & Dallas.

The actor added: “I’m living my dream as an actor, as a poet and as a singer & musician. I thank everyone who has listened to my songs, who have always showed up at my concerts. Your support means the world to me and encourages me to do so much more and I hope you continue to listen to my music and watch my films and get entertained forever!”

On the acting screen, Ayushmann will be seen in “Thama”, from Maddock’s blockbuster horror comedy universe that is scheduled to release in Diwali 2025. He will also be headlining a Dharma – Sikhya production film that is yet untitled.

Mrunal Thakur celebrates 1 year of ‘Hi Nanna’ with unseen pictures, videos

Mumbai– As her film “Hi Nanna” completed one year since its release, actress Mrunal Thakur celebrated the moment by sharing unseen images and videos from the shoot.

Mrunal took to her Instagram, where she shared a reel video. The clip has her look test, videos from the sets, moments shared with her co-stars, dubbing sessions and a few glimpses of her behind-the-scenes moments among many others.

“Happy 1 year #teamhinana,” she wrote as the caption.

“Hi Nanna” released in 2023. The Telugu-language romantic drama film directed by Shouryuv and also stars Nani. The film was officially announced in January 2023 under the tentative title Nani 30, as it is Nani’s 30th film as the lead actor, and the official title was announced in July 2023. It was shot in Mumbai, Hyderabad, Coonoor, and wrapped by late-September 2023.

The film told the tale of a loving father and his adorable 6-year-old daughter. The duo find their lives taking a dramatic turn when the woman he loves marries someone else.

An avid user of social media, Mrunal often shares updates about her professional and personal life on the platform.

Recently, she shared a post related to her “jeevan saathi”, which included a delicious plate of poha, a popular Indian breakfast dish.

The picture was captioned: “Jeevan Saathi.”

Mrunal started her acting career in 2012 with the television series “Mujhse Kuchh Kehti… Yeh Khamoshiyaan.”

She gained widespread recognition for her portrayal of Bulbul Arora in Ekta Kapoor’s popular daily soap “Kumkum Bhagya” and left a lasting impression with her roles in other TV shows like “Arjun.”

Mrunal showcased her acting prowess in movies such as “Super 30” opposite Hrithik Roshan, “Batla House,” and “Dhamaka.” She received praise for her performance in the widely praised romantic drama “Sita Ramam.”

She also featured in the sci-fi epic “Kalki 2898 AD,” where she shared screen space with Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Deepika Padukone.

Recently, Mrunal was seen shooting in the scenic locales of Uttarakhand for an untitled romantic film alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi.She also has “Son of Sardaar 2” with Ajay Devgn, directed by Vijay Kumar Arora, and a comedy venture featuring Varun Dhawan under the direction of David Dhawan. She also has an upcoming film “Pooja Meri Jaan” in the lineup. (IANS)