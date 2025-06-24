Bollywood Roundup: Priyanka Chopra, Kiara Advani, Akshay Kumar, and more…

- Advertisement -

Priyanka Chopra Poses with Idris Elba, John Cena Ahead of ‘Heads of State’ Release

Mumbai– Priyanka Chopra Jonas struck a stylish pose with co-stars Idris Elba and John Cena while promoting their upcoming action-comedy Heads of State.

The actress shared a series of photos on Instagram, including a candid shot of the trio seated together and solo snaps of herself in a sleek all-black outfit. “The scene is sharp. The mood electric. And we’re not here by accident,” she captioned the post.

Directed by Ilya Naishuller, Heads of State premieres July 2 on Prime Video in multiple languages, including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. Chopra plays MI6 agent Noel Bisset, who teams up with Elba and Cena after a diplomatic mission takes a dangerous turn.

The film also stars Paddy Considine, Stephen Root, Carla Gugino, Jack Quaid, and Sarah Niles.

Beyond Heads of State, Chopra has several projects in the pipeline. She will star in SSMB 29, her first collaboration with director S.S. Rajamouli, alongside Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran. She also headlines The Bluff, a swashbuckling Caribbean drama where she plays a former pirate facing threats from her past.

Kiara Advani Celebrates 3 Years of Jugjugg Jeeyo: “A Joyful Chapter in My Career”

Mumbai– Kiara Advani marked the third anniversary of her hit film Jugjugg Jeeyo, calling it a joyful and memorable chapter in her career.

The actress shared a nostalgic tribute on Instagram Stories, posting a throwback of Amul’s animated homage to the film. “3 years of this gem, best gang, most fun time,” she wrote, tagging co-stars Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor.

Released on June 24, 2022, Jugjugg Jeeyo was a family comedy-drama directed by Raj Mehta and produced by Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios. The film also featured Manish Paul and marked YouTuber Prajakta Koli’s big-screen debut.

The Amul tribute featured cartoon versions of the cast with the caption, “Roz jug kar khao! Khao, piyo, jiyo!” and hailed the movie as “Bollywood’s new popular family entertainer.”

On the work front, Kiara is set to appear in War 2, starring alongside Hrithik Roshan and NTR. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the action sequel releases August 14. She was most recently seen in the Telugu political thriller Game Changer with Ram Charan.

Akshay Kumar Sends Best Wishes to Ajay Devgn, Kajol Ahead of Box Office Clash Between Kannappa and Maa

Mumbai– Akshay Kumar extended warm wishes to Ajay Devgn and Kajol as their film Maa prepares to hit theaters on June 27, the same day as Akshay’s mythological drama Kannappa.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Akshay shared a glimpse of Maa and wrote, “Yaar Ajay, hum dono ki picture aa rahi hain iss Friday. Tu apne fans ki good wishes #Kannappa ko bhej de, aur main meri Mahadev ki blessing #Maa ko. Kya bolta hai? Good luck to Kajol and you, bhai… May the power be with you.”

In Kannappa, Akshay plays Lord Shiva. The film, directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, stars Vishnu Manchu in the lead. Akshay praised Vishnu’s hands-on approach to the project, calling him deeply committed and passionate about the film’s vision.

“He wasn’t just acting—he was managing the set, helping with props, and guiding every detail. His energy is unmatched,” Akshay shared, adding that Vishnu once spent over two hours walking him through a single scene to get every nuance right.

With both films generating buzz among moviegoers, Kannappa and Maa are set for an exciting box office faceoff this Friday.

Aayush Sharma Shares Recovery Journey After Undergoing Two Back Surgeries

Mumbai– Actor Aayush Sharma has opened up about undergoing two back surgeries after years of ignoring persistent pain.

In a candid Instagram post, Sharma revealed the pain began during a stunt on the set of Ruslaan but was initially brushed off. “Like many, I masked it and kept going,” he wrote. “But it caught up with me during my current film shoot—suddenly, simple movements, dancing, and stunts became difficult. What I thought was temporary turned out to be serious.”

Now recovering after two surgeries, Sharma expressed gratitude and a renewed perspective on health. “Good health isn’t just about six-pack abs. It’s about listening to your body before it’s too late,” he wrote.

He thanked his doctors, producer Sajid Qureshi, director Kiran Korrapati, and his family—especially wife Arpita and kids Ahil and Ayat—for their support during his recovery. He also shared a touching moment with his son: “Ahil told me, ‘Papa, you heal fast… I need my Wolverine back.’ I’m coming back stronger—for him, for myself, for all of it.”

Diljit Dosanjh’s English Clip Fuels Sardaar Ji 3 Controversy

Mumbai– Amid backlash over his upcoming film Sardaar Ji 3, a video of Diljit Dosanjh speaking fluent English has reignited online criticism, with some accusing the star of being inauthentic.

The resurfaced clip, originally shared two weeks ago, shows Diljit in conversation with Grammy President Harvey Mason Jr. While initially praised for representing Indian talent on a global stage, the video is now drawing fresh scrutiny. One Reddit user wrote, “When the Grammy President calls, you can’t pretend not to know English anymore,” while others labeled him “fake.”

The timing of the renewed outrage coincides with growing controversy over the film’s casting of Pakistani actress Hania Aamir. Her presence in the trailer drew sharp criticism, especially after recent India-Pakistan tensions, including the Pahalgam terror attack and India’s subsequent Operation Sindoor.

The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) condemned Hania’s inclusion, with its president Suresh Shyamlal Gupta calling for a nationwide boycott of Sardaar Ji 3 and urging industry professionals to cut ties with Dosanjh.

The film and its lead star now face mounting pressure, with both political and public sentiment turning volatile in the days leading up to its release.

Jacqueline Fernandez Honored at Italian Global Series Festival: “Cinema Knows No Borders”

Mumbai– Jacqueline Fernandez was recognized at the 2025 Italian Global Series Festival (IGSF) in Rimini for her contributions to international cinema.

The Kick actress received the honor on the festival’s opening night, joining a distinguished group of global talent. Sharing her excitement on Instagram, Jacqueline called cinema “a way to connect people across time, language, and continents,” and expressed deep gratitude for being acknowledged on such a platform.

“Grazie di cuore,” she wrote, posting photos from the event and thanking the IGSF team for the recognition.

On the professional front, Jacqueline recently starred in the ensemble comedy Housefull 5, which released on June 6 and featured an all-star cast including Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, and Sanjay Dutt. She also appeared in the web series Hai Junoon! Dream. Dare. Dominate, alongside Neil Nitin Mukesh and Boman Irani.

Soha Ali Khan Shares Heartwarming Moments with Three Generations of Her Family

Mumbai– Actress Soha Ali Khan gave fans a glimpse into a special family weekend spent with her mother, veteran actress Sharmila Tagore, and daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu—three generations under one roof.

Sharing photos on Instagram, Soha posted sweet moments of the trio enjoying quality time together, including one where Inaaya kisses her mother while Sharmila beams beside them. Another image shows Sharmila reading with Inaaya, framed by a cabinet of sneakers.

“This week was family done right… three generations and invaluable life lessons you can’t get from a book,” Soha captioned the post, adding hashtags for love, laughter, and slow living.

Professionally, Soha was last seen in Chhorii 2, playing the pivotal role of Daasi Maa in the horror sequel directed by Vishal Furia. The film, released April 11, 2025, also starred Nushrratt Bharuccha and Gashmeer Mahajani.

Soha also remains active on social media, recently posting a workout video to kick off her week, showcasing her fitness dedication with the tag: “#mondaymotivation.” (Source: IANS)