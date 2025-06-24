Honey from Native Stingless Bees May Offer New Weapon Against Antibiotic Resistance

- Advertisement -

New Delhi– Australian researchers have discovered that honey produced by native stingless bees possesses powerful and consistent antimicrobial properties, offering promising potential in the global fight against antibiotic resistance.

Commonly referred to as “sugarbag” honey, this honey is produced by species such as Austroplebeia australis and has long been used by Indigenous Australians for both nutrition and healing. Now, scientists from the University of Sydney say it could serve as a natural alternative to synthetic antibiotics.

According to a report published in Applied and Environmental Microbiology, a journal of the American Society for Microbiology, the honey retains its antimicrobial strength even after heat treatment and long-term storage — a rare quality that could make it particularly valuable in medical applications.

This resilience distinguishes stingless bee honey from that of European honeybees, whose antimicrobial effects often rely on hydrogen peroxide and tend to diminish with time or exposure to heat.

The researchers found that the antimicrobial activity in stingless bee honey stems from both peroxide and non-peroxide mechanisms. Remarkably, it remains effective even in the absence of hydrogen peroxide — in contrast to manuka honey, which depends largely on specific plant-derived compounds.

Lead author Kenya Fernandes noted that the antimicrobial properties were consistent across all honey samples tested, regardless of geographic origin.

“This suggests the bees themselves, rather than just the plants they forage, are a key factor in the honey’s potency,” said Professor Dee Carter, co-author of the study.

While each stingless beehive yields only about half a liter of honey per year, their low-maintenance nature makes them suitable for larger-scale production. With proper regulatory approval, sugarbag honey could soon enter high-value commercial markets.

Researchers say the honey’s ability to maintain its antibacterial effectiveness over time makes it a promising candidate for future therapies aimed at addressing drug-resistant infections — one of the most pressing health threats worldwide. (Source: IANS)