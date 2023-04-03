Bollywood Roundup: Priyanka Chopra, Diana Penty, Dia Mirza, and more….

- Advertisement -

Priyanka explains why she spoke up on Bollywood after so long

Mumbai– Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who recently stirred a controversy with her statement on how she was cornered in Bollywood by a certain set of influential people, has explained why she decided to speak up about the incident at this juncture.

Priyanka was speaking to the media on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific press conference for the upcoming sci-fi spy thriller series “Citadel”, where she plays the lead role opposite Richard Madden.

Sharing the reason for speaking up after such a long time, she said: “First, I spoke during the podcast about my journey across my childhood, teenage years, the initial phase of my career and eventually the incident that changed a few things for me.”

She added: “I have had tumultuous times back then, but today, I feel confident to speak about it in the hope that people at large would take notice of it, empathise (with me) and understand where I’m coming from. I felt it was a safe space for me to open up about the rocky patch in my professional journey.”

“Citadel” is set to premiere on Prime Video on April 28.

Diana Penty roped in for Amitabh Bachchan-starrer ‘Section 84’

Mumbai– Actress Diana Penty will be seen sharing screen space with megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the upcoming courtroom drama thriller ‘Section 84’ directed by Ribhu Dasgupta.

Diana expressed her excitement about working with Bachchan and collaborating with Ribhu Dasgupta.

“Section 84 is very special to me. Not only because it is a riveting story, but also because it is a privilege to work with the legendary, Mr Bachchan. A dream finally realised, to be honest! Ribhu Dasgupta has a very clear vision of what he wants and I am so happy to be collaborating with him on this film. I know this is going to be an experience I will remember, with much to learn from the very best!” Diana said.

Filmmaker Ribhu Dasgupta’s next film, a courtroom drama thriller, ‘Section 84’ stars the legendary thespian Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role.

‘Section 84’ is presented by Reliance Entertainment in association with Jio Studios and produced by Reliance Entertainment and Film Hangar. The film is written and will be directed by Ribhu Dasgupta.

‘Rajkummar Rao has a wicked sense of humour,’ says Dia Mirza

Mumbai– Actress Dia Mirza, who was recently seen in Anubhav Sinha‘s theatrical pandemic film ‘Bheed’, has shared her experience with her co-stars.

While she lauded the film’s director for his passion and conviction in his stories, she also shared that Rajkummar Rao, who plays a cop in the film, is blessed with a wicked sense of humour.

The actress said: “‘Bheed’ is my fourth project with Anubhav Sinha and this is possibly the toughest film of his career. Watching him work with so much passion and conviction on stories that must be told, has been truly inspirational. Yet amid all the intensity, all of us found ways to make each other laugh, celebrate special days, savour chaat treats and be there for each other when things got tough.”

She further mentioned: “Rajkummar Rao for instance has a wicked sense of humour and brings great energy to the sets while Bhumi and I bonded over many common interests. She is a very intelligent and interesting person.”

For her, working on this film is an unforgettable experience as she got to jam with many exemplary actors.

“Working with Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar, Ashutosh Rana and Pankaj Kapur sir was truly an experience I will never forget. I had the most amazing time working and watching everyone at work. The craft of each of these artists is a privilege to witness up close. Pankaj ji and Ashutosh ji are institutions in their own right and Raj and Bhumi are actors I have admired right from their first films,” the actress concluded.

Raghav Chadha, Parineeti Chopra may get engaged in first week of April

Mumbai– Ever since Aam Aadmi Party’s Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chandha and actress Parineeti Chopra have been seen together, rumours about their wedding have been rife.

However, according to several media reports, a source which could not verified has claimed that the politician and the actress will soon make their relationship official by an intimate engagement ceremony in the capital in the first week of April.

According to the report, Parineeti has already reached New Delhi. The source also shared that the ceremony will be graced by family members including Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Nick Jonas and Meera Chopra and the duo’s close friends.

Dating rumours between Raghav and Parineeti began last month when the two were pictured together in London and then in Mumbai. The two have often been pictured together at Mumbai and New Delhi airport.

Janhvi, rumoured beau Shikhar Pahariya visit Tirupati Balaji temple

Mumbai– A video of actress Janhvi Kapoor visiting the Tirupati Balaji temple in Tirumala along with her rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya is doing the rounds on social media.

In the video, Janhvi is seen dressed in a pink and light green lehenga, while Shikhar sported in a white dhoti and pink scarf. The two were seen offering prayers at the temple and were also accompanied by Khushi Kapoor.

Over the weekend, Shikhar, grandson of the former Chief Minister of Maharashtra Sushilkumar Shinde, was spotted posing with Janhvi’s father-producer Boney Kapoor at the launch of NMACC.

On the work front, Janhvi is gearing up for the release of ‘Bawaal’ starring Varun Dhawan. Janhvi is all set to mark her Tollywood debut with Jr NTR’s film ‘NTR30’.

Big B calls India ‘mother of invention’ as he posts an example

Mumbai– Megastar Amitabh Bachchan was impressed by an old man wearing a solar powered fan on his head to keep himself cool and shared his video on social media.

Amitabh took to Twitter, where he shared a video of the old man wearing a helmet with an attached fan at the front and solar panel at the back of it.

An impressed Amitabh captioned it: “India the Mother of invention. Bharat mata ki jai.”

On the work front, the cine icon on Monday announced his next film, a courtroom drama thriller ‘Section 84’, which also stars Diana Penty. He also has ‘Project K’ with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.

Kajol shares pic of Ajay smiling on his b’day, says she got her ‘return gift’

Mumbai– Actress Kajol has shared a picture posing with her actor-filmmaker husband Ajay Devgn on his 54th birthday.

Kajol took to Instagram, where she shared the picture with Ajay, who was seen smiling in as he posed alongside her.

Kajol wrote: “The birthday boy finally gave me a return gift. (wink and laughing emoticons).”

Kajol and Ajay got married in 1999. The two have a daughter named Nysa and a son named Yug.

Ajay’s latest release is ‘Bholaa’, directed by himself.

The film is a remake of the 2019 Tamil film ‘Kaithi’. The film stars Devgn in the titular role alongside Tabu, Deepak Dobriyal, Sanjay Mishra, Gajraj Rao and Vineet Kumar.

The film follows an ex-convict who battles criminals while transporting a truck full of poisoned cops to the hospital in exchange for meeting his daughter after ten years of imprisonment. (IANS)