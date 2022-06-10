Bollywood Roundup: Priyanka Chopra, Allu Arjun, Priya Bhavani Shankar, and more….

Priyanka shares a throwback bikini photo, hubby Nick finds it hot
Mumbai– Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared a 22-year-old gorgeous picture of herself dressed in a bikini on social media.
The actress took to Instagram, where she shared the image when she was just 18-years-old. The photographs seem to be from her early modelling days.
In the picture, the ‘Dil Dhadakne Do’ star is seen looking drop-dead-gorgeous wearing a brown bikini, a bind and bangles.
Sharing the picture she wrote, “Circa November 2000. Presenting my 18 yr old “smolder” : Patrick Durand (sic).”
After sharing the picture, Priyanka’s husband Nick Jonas was impressed who dropped a fire emoji in the comment section.
In other news, the Indian actress welcomed her first child with her american pop star husband Nick Jonas via surrogacy earlier this year. The couple has named their baby girl Malti Marie.
On the work front, Priyanka will next be seen in Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Jee Le Zaraa’. She is also a part of upcoming web series ‘Citadel’.
Allu Arjun under activist’s fire for promoting educational institution
Kotha Upender Reddy, a social activist, claimed that the particular advertisement, which featured Allu Arjun as the face of it, was deceptive and provided incorrect information.
The social activist also called for action to be taken against such misleading advertisements. He also filed a complaint with Ambarpet police against Allu Arjun for appearing in the advertisement and against Sri Chaitanya Educational Institutions for providing fake information.
Kotha Upender Reddy urged that Allu Arjun and Sri Chaitanya Educational Institutions be prosecuted for deceiving the people.
Allu Arjun has already faced flak for marketing a food delivery app, and he was given a warning for promoting a bike app by disparaging government transit services.
Priya Bhavani Shankar plays a village lass named Ranjani in Dhanush-starrer ‘Thiruchitrambalam’
Chennai– The team of director Mithran R Jawahar’s much-awaited comedy drama ‘Thiruchitrambalam’, featuring actor Dhanush in the lead, on Friday announced the name of actress Priya Bhavani Shankar’s character in the film.
Taking to Twitter, Dhanush posted a clip and said, “Priya Bhavani Shankar as Ranjani.”
The clip he posted had a picture of Priya Bhavani Shankar with the caption, “Meet Ranjani, the Graamatthu Thendral (the village breeze).”
The film features three heroines — Raashi Khanna, Priya Bhavani Shankar and Nithya Menon.
On Thursday, the team had disclosed actress Raashi Khanna’s character name and role in the film. She plays Anusha, Dhanush’s high school friend in the film.
The film, which will also features Prakash Raj and director Bharathi Raja in important roles, has music by Anirudh.
The film has cinematography by Om Prakash and editing by Prasanna GK. It has been produced by Sun Pictures Kalanithi Maran.
Aamir Khan to visit Haryana for Khelo India Youth Games 2022
Mumbai– Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan is all set to leave for Panchkula, Haryana to attend the Khelo India Youth Games 2022 on Sunday.
Aamir will be present there as a celebrity guest and will be seen addressing the young athletes across schools and colleges of India. Aamir’s presence will boost enthusiasm and help in recognition of the talent present there. This is the first time Khan is going back to Haryana after his wrestling movie ‘Dangal’.
This is not the first time that Aamir has shown enthusiasm for grassroot sports. From wrestling, and table tennis to cricket, the star is often seen indulging in different types of sports.
Back in 2016, Aamir introduced the story of Geeta and Babita Phogat through ‘Dangal’.
Recently, the star hosted the finale of the IPL and proved his zeal for sports. Meanwhile, on the work front, Aamir’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ is gearing up for release on August 11.
Mrunal Thakur: Content reigns supreme, language not a barrier anymore
Mumbai– Mrunal Thakur, who is gearing up for her Telugu debut opposite south star Dulquer Salmaan in ‘Sita Ramam’, feels that south Indian cinema has emerged as a game-changer in the last few years with the pandemic further propelling the audience’s interest in exploring new content.
She also opines that content is the first priority for the audience today with the language of it not making much of a difference.
Commenting on the same, the actress said, “When someone talks about Indian films, one is likely to think first about Bollywood and Hindi music. However, in the past few years and amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, that has changed somewhat as regional cinema steps in a bigger way, courtesy OTT platforms.”
“South cinema, especially, has been the game-changer in the last couple of years and has catered phenomenal content that one can’t stop talking about. Movies like ‘Baahubali’, ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ are surely the game changers of south Indian cinema but the content, entirely, is getting wider reach globally now,” she added.
Talking about ‘Sita Ramam’, the movie is a romantic entertainer with a war backdrop and has been directed by Hanu Raghavapudi. (IANS)