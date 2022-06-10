Music makers bond: Yuvan Shankar Raja croons D. Imman number for ‘Captain’

Chennai– Music director Yuvan Shankar Raja has crooned a song in fellow music director D. Imman’s music for the film ‘Captain’, featuring Arya and Aishwarya Lekshmi in the lead.

Taking to Twitter, Imman on Friday said, “Immense joy to record dear brother Yuvan Shankar Raja for Shakti Sounder Rajan’s next directorial starring Arya and Aishwarya Lekshmi in the lead!

“Lyrics by Madan Karky! A breezy melodious song coming your way soon! Audio on Think Music! A D Imman Musical! Praise God!”

The film’s director Shakti Sounder Rajan too thanked Yuvan Shankar Raja for singing the special song.

He tweeted, “Thank you so much Yuvan sir for singing this special song for #Captain! Can’t wait to share this Imman magical in Madhan Karky’s words!” (IANS)