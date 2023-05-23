Bollywood Roundup: Preity Zinta, Jacqueline Fernandez, Akshay Kumar, and more…

Preity Zinta, husband Gene Goodenough get clicked with Dalai Lama
Mumbai– Bollywood actress Preity Zinta and her husband Gene Goodenough met the spiritual leader the Dalai Lama in Dharamshala and shared pictures from their chat session.
Preity took to Instagram, where she shared series of pictures. In the images, Preity could be seen smiling while Gene could be seen holding the Dalai Lama’s hand. The next pictures, featured the three talking in a room.
She captioned the pictures: “Ending IPL in Dharamshala was not what I hoped for but meeting his Holiness The Dalai Lama in Dharamshala was everything I hoped for. So grateful we got to spend some time with him as he shared pearls of wisdom & laughter with us #ting.”
Moments later, she again shared a picture of herself but from her car. She could be seen holding a plate of street food.
“First stop after landing back,” she wrote.
Preity and Gene got married in 2016, in Los Angeles. The two welcomed their twins Gia and Jai in 2021.
Delhi court allows Jacqueline Fernandez to travel abroad for IIFA awards
An application was moved by Jacqueline claiming she needed to travel to Abu Dhabi from May 25 to May 27 to attend IIFA Awards and to travel Milan from May 28 to June 12 for a movie shoot.
Special Judge Shailendra Malik of Patiala House Courts granted her permission to fly abroad.
On November 15, the court had granted pre-arrest bail to Jacqueline.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had recently filed its second supplementary charge sheet naming Jacqueline as an accused. On September 26, the court had granted interim protection from arrest to her.
Jacqueline and another Bollywood personality, Nora Fatehi, have recorded their statements as witnesses in the case. Earlier, assets and fixed deposits worth Rs 7.2 crore belonging to Jacqueline were attached by the ED, which termed these gifts and properties as “proceeds” of crime received by the actor.
In February, the ED had filed its first supplementary charge sheet against Pinky Irani, an alleged aide of Chandrashekhar, who introduced him to Bollywood actors.
It had been alleged in the charge sheet that Pinky used to choose expensive gifts for Jacqueline and drop them at her residence after Chandrashekhar made the payments. In December 2021, the probe agency had filed the first charge sheet in this matter.
As per official sources, Chandrashekhar has spent around Rs 20 crore on different models and Bollywood celebrities. A few had refused to accept gifts from him.
Akshay Kumar seeks blessings at Kedarnath temple, greets fans
A video of the actor is doing the rounds on social media, where he is seen coming out of the temple after offering prayers and then greeting fans outside with folded hands.
The actor too took to Instagram, where he shared a video of the temple and captioned it: “Jai baba Bholenath”.
In the viral clip, Akshay is accompanied with a lot of security. He is seen wearing an all black outfit for his visit to the temple.
On the acting front, Akshay will next be seen in ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’. The film, which also stars Tiger Shroff’, has been shot in various locations across Scotland, London, India and UAE.
He also has ‘OMG: Oh My God 2’, Hindi remake of ‘Soorarai Pottru’ and in the next installment of the ‘Hera Pheri’ franchise.
Aditi Rao Hydari, Paige Sandhu to lead Indo-UK co-production ‘Lioness’
Mumbai– Aditi Rao Hydari and Indian origin British actress Paige Sandhu will soon be seen sharing the screen in the upcoming film ‘Lioness’. The film, an official Indo-UK co-production being made under the bilateral treaty signed by both countries in 2008, was announced on Tuesday at the India Pavilion (managed by FICCI under the aegis of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting) at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival.
Written and directed by Kajri Babbar, the film will tell the story of princess Sophia Duleep Singh, the granddaughter of the great Maharaja Ranjit Singh, and the Goddaughter of Queen Victoria. She was one of the key leaders of the suffragette movement in the UK and also advocated for the rights of women and children.
Sophia’s character will be essayed by Paige Sandhu. The actress said in a statement, “It’s an honour and a dream come true to be playing Princess Sophia Duleep Singh. I am very humbled to be portraying someone with a legacy such as hers, the work that she did, the lives she helped and the family she came from. I truly hope to do justice to her incredible story.”
While Sophia’s story is rooted in history, the second story is a fictional tale of Mehak Kaur an educated, married immigrant woman living in 1990’s Southall. Mehak uncovers a fascinating story of women’s emancipation and empathy in contemporary times. The two stories play out in different eras, highlighting grit, determination and compassion.
Aditi Rao Hydari will portray the character of Mehak Kaur in the film. She said, “I was instantly drawn to the story that brings to the screen, the life and legacy of an extraordinary woman; a story lost in history. While Princess Sophia is a heroine in the true sense of the word, Mehak is an equally strong character whose journey parallels the Lioness’s in the present.”
The film, inspired by the research of Peter Bance, the historian who discovered the story of Princess Sophia Duleep, will be produced by Vivek Rangachari, Vaishalli Paatil, Faraz Ahsan, Clare Cahill and Ajit Pal Singh (Executive Producer), and has been certified by the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) and the British Film Institute (BFI). Peter is also one of the executive producers on the film.
In addition, English Heritage will be unveiling a plaque at Hampton Court, UK, in memory of the Punjabi Suffragette Princess on May 26. The London Blue Plaque scheme celebrates notable figures and the places they lived and worked in. The unveiling will be followed by a celebratory reception in the Palace hosted by Babbar Movies and the Anglo Punjab Heritage Foundation.
Prithul Kumar, Joint Secretary, Films, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Govt of India and MD, NFDC, said, “heartiest congratulations to the co-production under India-UK treaty. The films being made under co-productions have been doing exceedingly well! All the best to this film!”
The event will be graced by members of the English Heritage, the British Parliament, representatives of the Indian and UK film industries, historians and authors with OBE Gurinder Chaddha as the keynote speaker. (IANS)