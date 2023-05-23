Indo-American Community Meets With Rhode Island’s Political Leadership at Senator Jack Reed’s 34th Annual Spring Family Breakfast

- Advertisement -

PROVIDENCE, RI–Nearly 20 members of the Indo-American community attended Senator Jack Reed’s 34th Annual Spring Family Breakfast at the Rhode Island Convention Center on earlier this month.

Senator Reed is the senior US Senator from Rhode Island, and the Chairman of US Senate Armed Services Committee.

FIA-New England President Abhishek Singh, and other FIA-New England Executive Committee members, including Jyoti Singh, Sanjay Gokhale, Rakesh Kavsari, Mukta Munjal, Amol Penshanwar, Jay Natarajan and Archana Soni attended the event. Other distinguished members of Indo-American community, including Prof. Balram Singh, Amrut Patel, Dina Patel, Bhuren Patel, Ashish Pathak and Sumita Gokhale also joined the Indo-American delegation.

Mr Gokhale thanked Senator Reed for continuing to be a member of the Senate India Caucus. Mr. Singh, asked Senator Reed about the Senator’s recent visit to India. Senator Reed said that he and his colleagues in the US Senate visited Delhi, Agra, and Mumbai. He said that the visit was to pursue stronger commercial and military ties between the US and India. He said that they also met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and that he is looking forward to strong relations between the United States and India.

Members of the Indo-American community in New England also met with US Congressman from Rhode Island’s ﬁrst Congressional district, David Cicilline, US Congressman from Rhode Island’s second Congressional district, Seth Magaziner. Both the US Congressmen from Rhode Island are members of the India Caucus in the US House of Representatives, and the Indo-American community greatly appreciates it. Congressman Cicilline is leaving the US House of Representatives this year to take charge of the Rhode Island Foundation.

Members of the Indo-American Community also met with Rhode Island Governor Daniel McKee, and the Mayor of East Providence, Roberto (Bob) DaSilva, and thanked them for their support and friendship.

“Our goals are building stronger relationship between the United States and India, as well as establishing Indian Americans as an integral part of the broader American community,” said Mr. Singh.

Mr. Gokhale added: “These goals can’t be achieved only by inviting the broader American community and leaders to Indian community events, such as Diwali, Holi or India Day celebrations, but we also need to actively participate and attend events of importance to the broader American community.”