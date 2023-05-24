Everything You Need to Know About ChatGPT and AI With MIT Professor Rama Ramakrishnan

- Advertisement -

CAMBRIDGE, MA—ChatGPT and AI are on everyone’s mind today. Those who do not understand how ChatGPT works, INDIA New England News sat down with Rama Ramakrishnan, a high-tech entrepreneur and a professor at MIT’s Sloan School of Management, to explain this buzz word.

In an exclusive video interview, Mr. Ramakrishnan explains ChatGPT and AI and their impact on jobs, business, government, politics and overall society.

To watch the full interview, please click here, or on the image below.

Earlier in his career, as Chief Scientist and Vice President of R&D at price optimization software firm ProfitLogic, Mr. Ramakrishnan pioneered the development of techniques for optimally pricing and promoting seasonal and fashion-sensitive merchandise for retailers. In recognition, Chain Store Age magazine awarded him its “40 Under 40: Rising Star of Retail” award in2004.

After the successful acquisition of ProfitLogic by Oracle Corporation in July 2005, Mr. Ramakrishnan became Chief Scientist and Vice-President of Analytic R&D for Oracle’s Retail Global Business Unit. In this role, he led a global team of engineers and scientists in the research, design and development of forecasting, planning and optimization software products for retailers.

Prior to ProfitLogic, Mr. Ramakrishnan founded and ran an analytics consulting firm and an asset management analytics software firm. Before becoming an entrepreneur, he was an Engagement Manager at McKinsey & Company and a Senior Portfolio Manager at CIBC Oppenheimer.

Mr. Ramakrishnan has a B.S. in Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras and M.S. and Ph.D. degrees in Operations Research from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.